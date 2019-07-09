Online Poll

Do you think the Cooke County district attorney and county attorney offices should be combined into the Criminal District Attorney’s Office? Read more about the issue at gainesvilleregister.com.

WWII veteran Gene Davenport remembers landing on Iwo Jima

Gene Davenport, a 92-year-old resident of Gainesville, Texas, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in May 1944 and was discharged in June 1946. When his ship landed on Iwo Jima to unload U.S. Marines, he went ashore and stood at the foot of Mount Suribachi, where six Marines raising a U.S. flag were ph…

