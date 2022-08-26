As Era enters its third season under coach Terry Felderhoff, there are several signs of progress.
Wins have been few for the past few years, but each year under Felderhoff has seen that number increase. The Hornets won a district game last year and qualified for the playoffs, giving them another week of practice to improve their skills.
This year, Felderhoff said the team’s strength may be maturity.
“We only have four seniors, but other than that, overall, we seem more mature as far as handling things,” Felderhoff said. “Told them, a lot of times, you have a lull day three or four (of practice), somewhere in there. Everybody excited day one and two, and then day three or four, you have a lull. We didn’t have that lull this year during practice. There’s some little things just that we’ve noticed that, hey, as a program, we’ve matured.”
Era didn’t have enough players for a JV team when Felderhoff was hired. The Hornets have played two JV seasons since then, and the freshmen from the first team are now juniors on varsity. The extra reps those players received with JV have better positioned them for Friday-night success.
As much as Felderhoff and the other coaches have done to build this program, he said this new level of maturity comes from the players.
“They’ve bought in, no doubt,” Felderhoff said. “They worked hard. We had good attendance in the summer. For the most part, when they were in town, they were here. That’s being mature enough to get here. We had a good spring and everything. We’re taking steps. We’re getting older. Not having a JV for several years before we got here, it took a little while to get out of that. I think we’re getting, finally, getting to where we’re a more mature program where things are coming a little better. The older kids are doing a good job of leading, and the younger kids are right there with them and hungry.”
The higher level of maturity is made more impressive by the lack of seniors. Era has four this year, which means most of this team will, ideally, return in 2023 even more mature and experienced.
As for this small senior class, they were freshmen when Era went winless in 2019. They did not get JV experience and had to contribute on varsity early.
Senior quarterback and linebacker Jarren Twiner said the goal this year is to keep improving.
“Every year we’ve gotten better, so I don’t see why we shouldn’t take it up a notch,” Twiner said. “As long as us seniors leave this team better than we found it, then I think we’ll all be happy.”
The other seniors are Seth Velasquez, Kyle Jackson and Braylen Bruce. Velasquez plays running back, while Jackson and Bruce play offensive line. All three play defensive line.
Felderhoff said he is expecting big years from all his seniors.
“All four of those seniors, they’ve been on varsity since they were sophomores,” Felderhoff said. “They had to not get a JV season their freshman year, and then took their lumps a little bit the last year or two, so they’re ready to get their chance to kind of improve on everything. The junior class, we’ve got quite a few of those guys stepping up and ready to go. Seniors, there’s not a whole lot of them, but the ones that are here, they’re doing well. They’re doing a good job for us.”
The road ahead is challenging. Era moves into a larger district this year, making it much tougher to reach the playoffs. Seven teams make this Era’s largest district since 2015. Besides Era, four other teams reached the playoffs last year. Muenster and Lindsay won district titles, while Santo and Celeste finished second. Collinsville finished tied for fourth in its district and brings back almost everyone.
Felderhoff said this district will be tough for everyone involved.
“You look at it, and you’ve got a lot of people that were playoff teams last year, including ourselves,” Felderhoff said. “It’s a very tough district. I’d put it up against pretty well anybody in Division II as far as top to bottom. It’s strong. There’s going to be some great Friday night battles, there’s no doubt.”
Era gets four non-district games to prepare, and two of those are at home. For the first time since 2017, Lindsay is not the season opener, because the Knights are once again in Era’s district. Instead, the Hornets will travel to Nocona, a team moving down from 3A. Era will also travel to a competitive Alvord team.
Era’s two non-district home games are against Sacred Heart and Electra. Sacred Heart, a team Era plays regularly, is coming off a run to the TAPPS state championship game and should pose a real test. Electra fell just short of the playoffs last year but beat Era at home.
Felderhoff said the non-district schedule includes some winnable games, and the Hornets especially want to handle business at home.
“(Sacred Heart) lost a few kids, but they got plenty stepping up and coming back, so they’re going to be tough, no doubt,” Felderhoff said. “And then Electra, we lost one to them, 1-point game last year. Felt like we let one get away there so, obviously, we don’t want to let that happen again by any means. This year, they get to come here. We just want to take care of business on those two.”
Making the playoffs will be much harder this year than last with a large, deep district. Felderhoff said it is hard to predict a win total, but he expects Era to be a better team. He especially wants to see the Hornets improve at closing out closing games and not allowing wins to slip away.
Velasquez said for his senior season, everyone is working hard to keep building this program in the right direction.
“Goal is just to get better week by week,” Velasquez said. “Take it week-by-week, try to win every game, try to compete with every team that we play.”
