If you decide to purchase fireworks, use caution when shooting, local fire officials say.
While the recent rainfall has been beneficial and left grassy areas green, Cooke County Fire Marshal Ray Fletcher said everyone needs to make sure fireworks "are legal in your area" before buying or igniting them.
Fireworks are legal to shoot in unincorporated areas of the county year-round, Fletcher previously told the Register. However, it is unlawful for "any person to possess, store, offer for sale, sell at retail, or use or explode any fireworks" in Gainesville, according to the city's code of ordinances. Offenders could face a fine of up to $2,000 for each offense.
Fletcher said he didn't respond to any fireworks-related calls last year. And there were no injuries caused by them that he knows of. In addition, he said he did not issue any citations.
He does ask that one never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks and to always have an adult supervise any activities related to fireworks.
According to information provided by Fletcher, parents don't realize young children suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees - hot enough to melt some metals.
Gainesville Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Tamara Grimes-Sieger said she's thankful the department didn't have to respond to any incidents related to fireworks last year. Since fireworks are illegal within the city limits, she encourages residents to attend a professional fireworks show, use glow sticks or host an outdoor movie night as safe alternatives.
The following fireworks safety tips are courtesy of the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission:
· Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
· Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
· Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
· Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.
· Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.
· Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
· After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.
