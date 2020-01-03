The Valley View Eagles basketball team has had a slow start to the season in more ways than one.
The Eagles’ run to the state semifinal game in football delayed their start to the season and head coach Curtis Wilcox had to cancel seven games and a tournament.
But now that the Eagles have got some games under their belt, they are beginning to figure things out.
One major area they’re lacking in is their conditioning and Wilcox, who is also a coach for football, said the two sports have two very different levels of conditioning.
“Once we started the playoffs, I started working with the kids during the athletic period,” Wilcox said. “We were able to go over fundamentals, but a few of our main guys were in football. Not having them in practice was tough, but the conditioning is completely different. As a coach, you have to decide how much time to devote to conditioning because we only have so much time to practice.”
The Eagles’ plan is to play their way into shape, but they only have three more games in their non-district schedule before they begin district play.
Wilcox is encouraged about the future of the program and that he had to make a tough decision with a few of his young players.
“I knew this year that there were a lot of unknowns and we only have one player that played significant minutes on varsity last year, but going forward, we have some good players that will be our future as we move up to Class 3A. I want to keep them on JV and I could force them up to varsity to play, but I’d rather them win as a group and have success.”
Wilcox said the team is still searching for a true point guard and he hopes all-state running back Clint Epperson can fill that role this year along with seniors Bryan Avalos and Cameron Byrom. Wilcox is encouraged about the talent on the team this year.
Offensively, the Eagles (1-3) still have room to grow.
“We’re still looking for the consistency,” Wilcox said. “It’s a good challenge to have because it was so good for the city and the kids to have a deep playoff run. Most of the teams we’re playing have had five or six weeks of practice. We’ve played well in the first halves, but we just don’t have it in the second half. We need to clean up our turnovers and get into shape.”
