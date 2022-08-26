A year after reaching the TAPPS Division IV state championship game, an experienced Sacred Heart football team is entering the season looking to return to Waco in December.
Tigers coach Dale Schilling said the run to the title game has created a lot of excitement.
“That game, getting that extra game to the state championship, has made a world of difference from last December until today,” Schilling said. “They talk about it, even with little kids in second and third grade, they played football on the playground all the way ‘till May. It is really, I don’t want to say it changed the culture, but it definitely made a difference in everyone’s mindset, and it’s not just get there this year. We’ve got to get there and win the thing.”
Schilling said several students who have never played football before have signed up this year, giving the Tigers the most players they’ve had in the past 10 years or so. The added depth allows Sacred Heart to rotate players more often, both in practice and in games.
The Tigers also boast an experienced team. Sacred Heart had four seniors last year and returns 25 lettermen. Senior Weslee Sprouse said the Tigers should be at least as good as last year, if not better.
“We’re playing a lot faster, because we all basically know our spots and everything from last year, especially since we made such a deep run in the playoffs,” Sprouse said. “It feels like we were just playing yesterday. We’re all out here, we already basically know everything. We only lost a couple people, and the people that are coming in already have been playing for two, three, four years.”
Last year’s quarterback, Ryan Swirczynski, is moving to play running back and receiver. Schilling said Swirczynski could easily continue to play quarterback, but this move allows Sacred Heart to get him the ball in space and challenge opposing defenses. The Tigers will turn to freshman Clayton Bezner at quarterback, a player Schilling said he already has faith in due to his knowledge of the game.
The Tigers lose Swirczynski’s brother, Seth, from last year’s team, but Schilling said players like Nathan Hesse and Gus Ganzon are ready to step up.
Hesse said last year’s run to state has made the Tigers more determined.
“It did so much,” Hesse said. “It showed us that we can get there, and that we’ve got the opportunity to do it again, and it’s really just boosted our confidence a whole lot.”
Before Sacred Heart can worry about the playoffs, the Tigers must navigate a reorganized district.
The past two years, TAPPS assigned Division III and Division IV schools to the same districts. The Tigers had to play several larger schools in games that didn’t affect their playoff positioning, making many “district” games feel like glorified non-district contests.
TAPPS abandoned the format this year. Sacred Heart is now in an eight-team district featuring only Division IV schools. Weatherford Christian, Fort Worth Temple and Fort Worth Mercy Culture Prep (formerly Cavalry Christian) return, with the additions of schools such as Dallas First Baptist and Waco Bishop Reicher.
Hesse said he prefers this format.
“We know that we’ve got to play to win, no matter what,” Hesse said. “Obviously, no matter who we’re playing, we’re going to play to win. But these games mean a little bit more, and so we’re going to be on top of our game and giving 100 percent effort every single play, every game.”
Although Sacred Heart defeated Weatherford Christian twice last season, the Lions were a state semifinalist and figure to be a factor in the district. Dallas First Baptist was the team which defeated Sacred Heart in the playoffs two years ago and should also be a tough opponent.
The biggest challenge might be Lubbock Christian. The Eagles are dropping down from Division III this year and defeated the Tigers last season before finishing as a state semifinalist.
Schilling said Lubbock Christian should be the district favorite, especially since Sacred Heart must travel to Lubbock.
“It’s always hard to play there,” Schilling said. “They are extremely well-coached, so that game’s definitely on the radar, too. It’s our second district game, so we got to deal with Weatherford Christian first. We played them twice last year, played them in the state semifinal, so I’m sure they got an X on their calendar for us, at well, but I love it. I love the competitiveness of the district, and I like that we have to get up so much for those first four district games.”
The non-district schedule isn’t any easier. The Tigers open at home against a Petrolia team which won eight games last year, then travel to Era, a team Schilling said should be much improved. The marquee game comes Sept. 10 when the Tigers face Shiner St. Paul in Frisco in a rematch of the state title game.
The district schedule begins with arguably the two toughest challengers, Weatherford Christian and Lubbock Christian, but the non-district slate should prepare the Tigers well, especially the game against St. Paul. Sacred Heart has a bye week between that game and district, which Schilling said should give the Tigers time to work on any weaknesses they discover playing the reigning state champions.
“That’s huge,” Schilling said. “Especially the game being on a Saturday. It couldn’t have fell in our lap any better. So, come out of that thing, we’ll regroup the following week. Again, two weeks to prepare for Weatherford. Now, with that said, everybody in the district is open that week. So, it’s not that we have an advantage over anybody, but it’s just good coming off of a big game like Shiner St. Paul to be open.”
The schedule will be challenging, but the Tigers are confident as they aim to make another run to state. A lot of great teams stand in the way, but Schilling isn’t shy about the Tigers’ goals and expectations.
“District championship, success in the playoffs, and play in December,” Schilling said. “It’s a bold statement, but not playing in December would almost be a failure. We can’t get there just talking. We’ve got to walk the walk. I think they can. Summer couldn’t have gone any better, just very upbeat. Take ‘em one game at a time, but district championship’s number one.”
