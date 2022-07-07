AUSTIN — Kimberly Hlapac was about 10 minutes from her house when she got a call from one of her three children who told her an unknown man was looking into their living room window.
Her husband was out of the state for work, so she called her neighbor to check in on her kids as she rushed home.
“(I) worried all night long,” Hlapac said, unsure if the person would return. “When my husband called the next day and said he would be home (that) afternoon, I said, ‘Ok, I want a gun, I want it this week, and I want to know how to use it.’”
Hlapac was in Houston recently for the Texas GOP convention in June, as was Chuck Adams, who also said he owns a gun for his own safety.
“In most of society, people behave civilly, but if someone threatens my life or your life, in my presence, if I dial 911, you’ll be dead and I’ll be dead when police arrive,” he said.
Adams cited the Uvalde massacre last month as an example, where police waited 77 minutes before breaching the classroom door and killing the 18-year-old gunman, who had killed 21 others.
Guns and their prominence in American culture have been placed under a microscope since the Uvalde tragedy, but in Texas gun ownership remains a fundamental right impenetrable by any law or regulation.
When asked, some said they own a gun because they have a right to do so, citing the Second Amendment. Others said owning a gun is a part of America’s Western Heritage.
Dianna Greenwood, executive director of the Texas State Rifle Association, said the Second Amendment is “more than just words on a paper, it’s a natural right to defend yourself,” adding that in Texas, she has yet to meet someone who has said they remember a time when owning a gun or the ability to own a gun was not a part of a Texas way of life.
“(Guns have) always been a part of who we are,” Greenwood said. “It’s a natural right to defend your family. It encompasses everything that we believe and all our Founders did was codify what we already believed.”
IS IT WHO TEXAS IS?
But Brennan Gardner Rivas, a historian on Texas gun laws, said dating as far back as the mid-1800s, Texas had some of the strictest weapon regulations in the country.
At the time, laws focused on small, handheld, easily concealable guns and weapons that were often used in street fighting that turned deadly. Common phrasing prohibited such weapons that were “manufactured or sold for the purpose of offense or defense,” Gardner Rivas said.
And in 1871, the state passed a deadly weapons ban, which Gardner Rivas said the Texas Supreme Court repeatedly upheld as constitutional and not an infringement on individual rights.
Gardner Rivas noted that Reconstruction was a deadly time in American history, and with “rampant weapon carrying and lawlessness,” it became clear to post-Civil War Texans that doing something about guns was a bipartisan priority.
She also noted that the law stopped short of mentioning rifles or other military-style equipment because at the time, those items were too clunky and impractical for everyday carry and/or use, and therefore did not pose an imminent threat.
The gun control movement continued to gain power into the late-1800s, around the idea that all pistols - the firearm of choice during the time - should be banned, as they were deemed unnecessary and counter to the Texas idea of a law-and-order state.
At the turn of the century, the state created a new felony charge of assault with a prohibited weapon and initiated a 50% occupation tax on pistol sales.
“This series of laws made Texas one of the most ambitious regulators of gun use and sales in the country,” Gardner Rivas said. “We often look at the political landscape of the gun debate today, and just assume that states like New York and California and Illinois were always the pioneers of gun control simply because they’re the most vocal advocates today … (but) Texas was on the cutting edge.”
Gardner Rivas attributes the rise in the “who we are” mentality to Hollywood, with Western films, often set in Texas, depicting a time when guns were synonymous with life on the American frontier.
She reiterated that at the time, it was illegal to carry a weapon - including pistols - on your body and those laws were enforced. But Westerns did not give that impression.
“I personally think a lot of it has to do with misremembering American history, especially through the glamor of Westerns,” Gardner Rivas said. “I think that reading those stories and seeing them on TV, I think that that gave people an inaccurate sense of what our heritage and history with gun regulation really is.”
CHANGE OF TUNE
Gardner Rivas said rallying around the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms did not hit the political mainstream until the 1960s and 1970s, and became a mainstay of the Republican Party in the 1980s.
But the push for owning a gun came before then.
Gardner Rivas said in light of recent events she has asked herself why America so highly celebrates guns and has an emotional connection to them in ways that are deeper and more troubling than other countries. In doing her own research, she said she found that in the 1920s and 1930s, marketing made it so.
Gun manufacturers, in their push for gun sales and consumerism, began to market their product as a consumer commodity and one that people needed. Guns became “something that reflects a person’s values or reflects a person’s strength,” Gardner Rivas said.
In Texas, the real push for change came in the 1990s.
In 1995, then-Gov. George W. Bush passed a concealed carry law, where residents over the age of 21 could receive permits to carry pistols in public, if they got 10-15 hours of training and completed a proficiency exam.
In 2015, current Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law that allowed licensed gun owners to openly carry handguns on their hips or holsters, as well as long guns. He also signed a law allowing licensed individuals to carry concealed weapons on college and university campuses, at the discretion of the university. In 2017, that expanded to include community colleges.
Last year, Texas then passed a “permitless carry” law that allows any qualifying individual to carry a concealed or holstered handgun in a public place without a license.
Prior to this law, Texas required people to complete a basic safety training course and pass a background check in order to obtain a handgun license from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Now, Texas has become one of the staunchest supporters of gun rights.
LOOKING AHEAD
While some gun owners say they own a gun for safety, Liz Hanks, a volunteer with the Texas chapter of Moms Demand Action, said she “wholeheartedly” disagrees with the concept that more guns result in greater safety.
“If they did, Texas would be the safest state in the union, and that’s not the case,” Hanks said.
Hanks added that while some people may choose to believe otherwise, Moms Demand Action is not in favor of taking away anyone’s guns or impeding their right to own them. They do, however, advocate for laws that elevate responsible gun ownership.
“I grew up in Texas, I grew up around guns,” Hanks said. “If we could all just agree that we want to find policies that encourage responsible gun ownership, I think 90% of people in Texas would be happy.”
Gardner Rivas added that it is not impossible for laws to change to address the issue of the current time. In fact, Texas gun history proves it.
“The problem with originalism or the problem with misremembering our past, is that we forget those things,” Gardner Rivas said. “We forget that people in the past didn’t feel hamstrung about enacting policies that had clear social benefits. Instead, they said the public good is worth pursuing this new course and they did it.”
She added: “People use laws to address the problems of their time, and we should bear that in mind when we try to address the problems of our time.”
