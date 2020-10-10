Area bars, wineries and distilleries will be allowed to reopen next week.
Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley confirmed Thursday, Oct. 8, that the county will opt-in to allow those businesses to open at 50% capacity beginning Wednesday, Oct. 14.
The news from Brinkley comes after a Wednesday, Oct. 7, announcement by Gov. Greg Abbott to allow for the return of in-person bar service. Abbott's announcement declared that in regions with low coronavirus-related hospitalizations, county judges could opt in to allowing bars in their respective counties to open starting on Oct. 14. However, regions of the state where coronavirus patients make up more than 15% of hospital capacity will not be allowed to open bars.
For the bars and similar establishments allowed to open, all customers must be seated while eating or drinking. All employees and customers are also required to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth whenever it is not feasible to maintain social distancing except when seated to eat or drink, according to information from the governor's office.
Social distancing is keeping six feet away from someone not in your immediate household.
Bars also must stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. each day, according to the governor's office. There's no occupancy limit outdoors at a bar or similar establishment.
In June, Abbott issued an executive order to shut down bars to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Through Thursday, there were 32 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to a tally county officials released Friday, Oct. 9.
There have also been seven reported coronavirus-related fatalities. A total of 499 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
Cathy Lloyd, an administrative assistant with Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley’s Office, said Friday that there was one person hospitalized at North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd., with the virus as of Thursday evening who was included in the county's statistics.
As of press time Friday, there were 7,635,052 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 213,158 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 807,966 reported cases and 16,767 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.