A member of the inspector general's staff at Gainesville State School has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials with the Texas Juvenile Justice Department say.
The man tested positive today, Monday, Oct. 5, and his last day on campus was Sept. 28, according to a news release issued Monday evening by the agency.
Brian Sweany, TJJD spokesman, said the Office of the Inspector General has its own office area.
“ … My understanding is that this staff member had limited contact with other employees and none with youth on his final day on campus,” Sweany told the Register.
Coronavirus symptoms typically appear within 14 days of exposure, according to health officials.
Since the start of the pandemic, the state facility on Farm-to-Market Road 678 has had a dozen employees test positive for the coronavirus. This tally includes the newly infected staffer.
A total of 13 youth have also tested positive since the pandemic, according to archived Register reports. They have all recovered.
