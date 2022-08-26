Collinsville will face a new set of challenges this year, but it brings a wealth of experience into the season.
The Pirates will be one of the most experienced teams in Texas this fall after having one senior on last year’s squad. Senior lineman and linebacker Tyler Fogle said having so many people back is a massive help.
“We’ve just been able to learn a lot quicker and get a lot better,” Fogle said. “Last year, it was a lot of learning experience, and this year, it’s just been we can go go go, because people know what they’re doing now, and the leadership has just gone up.”
Last year, Collinsville was a far less experienced team. As a young team which dealt with some injuries, the Pirates finished 4-6 and missed the playoffs on a tiebreaker. They showed promise, though, as each district loss was by less than two touchdowns. They were also the only team in the district to defeat Lindsay, the eventual champion.
Collinsville coach Garrett Patterson said if the Pirates can avoid injuries, the many returning starters should pay off in a big way.
“For us, just being relatively injury free as well as we can be is going to be key, and having confidence,” Patterson said. “I think having an older group and finally being able to play an older group against some juniors and sophomores to where we are at the same age or older I think gives them a lot more confidence, as well.”
The Pirates will need confidence against a tough schedule. Collinsville moved down to Class 2A Division II this offseason but finds itself in a much deeper, tougher district.
Lindsay joins Collinsville in making the move down, as does Celeste. The trio finds itself grouped with Santo and preseason No. 2 Muenster, both of which reached the third round of the playoffs last season. In total, Collinsville’s new district schedule includes two district champions and two district runners-up from last year.
In theory, moving down a division should make things a little easier, but Patterson said they isn’t necessarily the case with Collinsville.
“Everybody always asks me, ‘Are you happy you dropped to Division II?’” Patterson said. “I am, and I’m not. Realistically, Lindsay’s in the district again. We picked up the No. 2-ranked team in the state in our district. Santo went three rounds last year. Celeste is always pretty good. I’m sure I’m forgetting somebody else in there, but Region 2 in 2A, it’s rough. Especially with Muenster, Windthorst, Albany. The list goes on and on. Wink’s good. Yeah, I’m excited about it, but at the same time, nothing got any easier for us.”
In addition to having the preseason No. 2 team in its district, Collinsville could potentially face a strong team such as Windthorst or Archer City in the bi-district round if the Pirates make the playoffs.
Patterson said the Pirates can’t get overwhelmed thinking about the big picture.
“I think it’s very cliché, but it’s one week at a time,” Patterson said. “You can’t look ahead. You can’t look behind. You gotta be in the present. I feel like anybody as far as during the season can beat you in this district. If you have an off night, you might get beat by somebody that is not as good as you, or if you have a really good night and somebody looks past you, too, you might be in a really, really good spot.”
The Pirates start this season on the road at rival Tioga in the Battle of the Bridge, then travel to Cooper. Both were playoff teams last year, and Cooper started 11-0. Patterson said playing good teams in non-district play is necessary to prepare for a challenging district slate.
As for how Collinsville fits into the district hierarchy, even Patterson said he isn’t sure yet. He said it is a matter of beating the teams the Pirates are expected to beat and hanging tough with the rest.
“We would like to beat Muenster,” Patterson said. “We would love to win a district championship, but even staying in those ball games would be huge for us. I think if we go to Muenster and we play well with Muenster, and we play well with Santo, and we play well with Lindsay, and we play well with Celeste, I think it’s going to do a whole lot for our confidence.
“You definitely need to win the majority of those games and then play as well as you can in some of those games, but I feel pretty good about where we’re at right now. Athletically, we’re really, really athletic as far as skill kid-wise goes. I think it’s going to pose some problems for some people as far as matchups go.”
One highlight from last season was Collinsville’s road win against Lindsay. The Pirates trailed 27-7 at halftime but dominated the second half 49-0 for a huge victory. That second half provided a glimpse at what Collinsville can do against good teams. If the Pirates can play that way all season, good things may come.
Senior wide receiver and cornerback Connor Ragsdale said last year’s experiences should help this team, but he wasn’t referring only to football.
“Just experience-wise, we won’t have that freshman fear a whole lot,” Ragsdale said. “It’s real nice to have the team chemistry and everything hopefully carrying over from baseball, hopefully winning like we did in baseball. Most of the kids out here played baseball with us, so we’re all friends. We’re all family. We love each other.”
The Collinsville baseball team had its best season in nearly two decades this past spring. The Pirates went undefeated in district play before reaching the regional semifinals. They ultimately lost to Valley Mills, the team which went on to win the 2A state title.
Like Ragsdale, Fogle said last year’s baseball campaign showed the Pirates what they can accomplish.
“It’s just the fact that we’ve seen what hard work can do and the success it can bring when you actually put in the work and are dedicated to it,” Fogle said. “Now, we know what that is like, and we know how practices need to be ran and what work needs to be put in to get there. Now, we all just want to get there in every sport, not just baseball. We want to be there in basketball, football and track, everything. It just brings another want-to, and more of a grind to football.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.