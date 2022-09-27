Callisburg king and queen 2022

Callisburg High School's 2022 Homecoming Queen and King are Liberty Kirk and Greyson Thurman. Liberty is the daughter of Meghan and Clayton Huddleston. Greyson is the son of Scotty Thurman and Tessa Thurman. They were crowned at halftime of Friday night's game.

