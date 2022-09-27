Callisburg High School's 2022 Homecoming Queen and King are Liberty Kirk and Greyson Thurman. Liberty is the daughter of Meghan and Clayton Huddleston. Greyson is the son of Scotty Thurman and Tessa Thurman. They were crowned at halftime of Friday night's game.
Callisburg Homecoming King and Queen
- Submitted photo
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Leopards stun Sanger
- Cooke Co. Sheriff’s drug bust nabs heroin, cocaine, fentanyl; over $1M in drugs estimated
- Whitesboro dominates Pilot Point
- Gainesville, Sanger to renew rivalry
- Citizens question Gainesville street slate
- Pirates defeat Knights in district opener
- Whitesboro tops Valley View
- Football preview: Battle of Hornets set for Friday
- Tigerettes win third-straight
- Gainesville changes noise rule; OKs sewer deal with builder
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.