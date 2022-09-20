Callisburg High School’s Homecoming is Friday night. The Queen candidates are: seniors Corbin Hazel, Emily Adams, Payton Smith, Liberty Kirk. Class princesses are Junior: Ashton Jeffcoat, Sophomore: Alexa Fulbright and Freshman: Jaiden Buentello. Kick-off is at 7:30 PM. The Wildcats will meet the Bells Panthers. coronation festivities will be held at halftime.
Callisburg ready for Homecoming
