Callisburg homecoming court

Callisburg High School’s Homecoming is Friday night. The Queen candidates are: seniors Corbin Hazel, Emily Adams, Payton Smith, Liberty Kirk. Class princesses are Junior: Ashton Jeffcoat, Sophomore: Alexa Fulbright and Freshman: Jaiden Buentello. Kick-off is at 7:30 PM. The Wildcats will meet the Bells Panthers. coronation festivities will be held at halftime.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you