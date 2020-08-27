Last season didn’t go well for the Callisburg Wildcats. They were unable to pick up a win on the way to an 0-10 record.
But those days are in the past now as they transition to a fresh paradigm under new head coach Eddie Gill, who brings with him a wealth of experience and a fresh infusion of energy to the team.
Senior left tackle and defensive end Tyler Howe knows how tough last season went for the Wildcats, but he’s got confidence they will be able to turn it around and find some success.
“It was tough losing, but you can only get better from there,” Howe said “This year is definitely going to be different. Practices have been more intense and we’ve got a good coaching staff that is constantly driving us. Last year’s staff drove us too, but the expectations are a lot higher than last year. We fell short last year and I don’t think we’re going to let that happen again this year.”
Howe plays on both sides of the ball and he said while it’s tiring, he thinks it’s an advantage.
The first goal for Howe and the Wildcats is to pick up that first win of the season and from there, they want to pick up steam.
“We’ve just got to break the curse and once we break it, we’ll be fine and we’ll move on up from there,” Howe said. “It’s going to take a lot of hard work and a lot of extra hours on our own. Coaches can only push us so far. We’ve got to push ourselves even further. Playing both sides gives you sort of an advantage because my two positions are right next to each other on the line. I like defensive end more. That’s probably my favorite part.”
The Wildcats will transition over from their heavy run-based offense in the slot-T formation to a double slot formation that employs option looks.
They’ll also pass the ball much more and on the receiving end of those passes will be senior wideout and cornerback Carlos Mata, who said it will be important this season not to get too down on themselves when things don’t go their way.
“On offense, we’re going to start passing the ball a whole lot more as last year we were a lot more of a run team,” Mata said. “We’ve got a new offense and new offensive coordinator, we’ve got some good quarterbacks. We’re going to have to push all the younger guys. We’ve all got to get our energy together and we can’t let anybody give up. It’s a new year with new coaches. We’ve got to come together as one until we get a win.”
Gill is familiar to the area as he spent 13 years at Whitesboro and one year at Gainesville before coming over to Callisburg.
He brings knowledge and an invigorating attitude that he hopes rubs off on his team.
“It’s about a belief system and we work extremely hard,” Gill said. “We let the kids know that we’re going to work them harder than they’ve worked before. To me, success is not about how many wins and losses you may have, but if they’re going to give great effort play after play after play, then we’ll be successful. The wins will come with that, the more you can buy into the system.”
Gill preaches the need for faith in the entire team and he said there is no substitute for hard work.
Offensively, he said it’s important to fit their scheme to the certain skillsets the Wildcats’ players have.
Gill said that since the Wildcats expect to throw the ball more this season, the defense will have to hold its weight as well and he has confidence it will be able to do so as they base out of a 4-3 defensive look.
“You better have a really good defense,” Gill said. “If you’re not able to stop somebody, you have more of a tendency to run the football to keep it close so maybe you can win something at the end.”
The confidence within the team is still developing, according to Gill, but he said there is progress to make in several areas.
“They’ve got to be able to adjust,” Gill said. “As we go through practice, we’ve got a tendency to want to go to fast, so as a head coach, I’ve got to see to slow down and review.”
The quarterback situation is still up in the air as Gill said they’ve got two guys that each have their own positives.
Jake Pollard and Colton Montgomery will each bring something different to the table. Pollard’s leadership, active legs and strong arm are alluring to Gill, who said Pollard is the leader in the clubhouse to start Week 1.
Gill said the wide receivers will have to step up this season and the offensive linemen will have to maintain blocks throughout the play. Defensively, the Wildcats will need to improve their tackling and overall, Callisburg has to cut down on its turnovers, which were a constant thorn in their side throughout last season.
“I think they averaged like six turnovers a game last year and it’s hard to win a game like that,” Gill said. “We do a lot of fundamental ball drills taking care of the football.”
The Wildcats open the season with a non-district tilt against Howe and Gill said they would really like to get that first win out of the way.
Callisburg will be in Class 3A Division II in District 6 with the likes of Henrietta, Holliday, Nocona, Wichita Falls City View and Valley View.
Gill said he knows it’s a difficult district, but he’s looking at that game against Howe and the Wildcats’ opening district game against Nocona as the two key games of the season.
“Those are the games we really want to try to target,” Gill said. “We want to be prepared, we want to be confident and we want to play hard and let the scoreboard take care of itself.”
