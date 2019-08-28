Last season didn’t go to plan for the Callisburg Wildcats as they struggled through a 2-8 season, but several facets of the team have changed since then.
The Wildcats have installed a new defensive scheme and the work they put in during the spring and summer has already shown up in the first few weeks of practice and scrimmages.
But head coach Gary Jack really harped on a few areas the team needed to correct this season.
The Wildcats played in many close games last season, taking a lead in several of them. However, it was Callisburg shooting itself in the foot that Jack said really hampered them.
“It’s aggravating me just thinking about it because we started fast and in eight out of 10 games, we scored first,” Jack said. “In eight out of 10 games, we led in the first quarter, second quarter and maybe even in the third quarter. It was our mistakes and our defense was not very consistent. We’ve corrected that and I think will be a more sounder team. We’re going to be a younger team on both sides of the ball.”
Callisburg will again lean on its rushing game, but Jack and the coaching staff have made a few tweaks to the formation. Still, the Wildcats want to control the ball and the clock.
The main Achilles heel for the Wildcats was turnovers, according to Jack.
“The turnovers really controlled some things and along with our defense being inconsistent,” Jack said. “The turnovers just kind of put the icing on the cake for us a lot of times in the reverse way. To me, playing ball control has always been my game plan. I grew up in that type of system, where you control the game with the run and you pass when you have a chance. We should be more efficient in that area again this year than we were last year. The running game did pretty well as long as we kept moving the chains and stayed out of third-and-long situations.”
Callisburg has three returning starters on offense and five on defense, but Jack said he expects the team’s youth will eventually find its traction.
“I look at it as a cup half full,” Jack said. “Sometimes you do kind of take a few knocks because they are young and it’ll be the speed of the game that changes form a little bit on Friday nights. I think we saw a little bit of that last week in our scrimmage, so hopefully they’ll start to adapt to the speed of the game, which is always the big step. They bring a lot of energy and a lot of them are pretty talented.”
Senior quarterback Cameryn Crisp, who is a two-way starter as a safety as well, said while the team did lose a few key seniors, it is in position for a more productive season that last year.
“It’s kind of scary to think of, but our defense is better than last year,” Crisp said. “Our offense is the same, but I know we’re going to get better than last year. So at this point, we’re already taken three steps forward than last year. It’s always the goal to get to the playoffs and effort, effort and the little things is how we’re going to get to the playoffs.”
Jack said Crisp will be integral to this year’s squad, especially on offense.
“He’ll be huge for us,” Jack said. “He’s one of our only three returning offensive starters, so it’ll be very vital that he is a leader on the field and plays very consistent. He did really well for us last year. I’m expecting big things out of him.”
Senior right tackle and defensive tackle Kace Patterson said he knows the offensive and defensive lines are going to have to play well.
“It’s very important to make sure we handle everything, do our job and make sure everything is done correctly,” Patterson said. “We have a lot of big expectations and this year, we have a very young team, but with the new coaches that we have this year, I feel like we can get some things done with a lot more discipline than we had. I feel like we can go a few steps further we did last year.”
Jack said Patterson’s comprehension of the game is one of his best attributes.
“He’s one of our bigger guys even though he’s kind of slimmed up a little bit, but he’s gonna be also a two-way starter and he does a really good job. He’s got a good work ethic. He’s a strong kid with quick feet, so I’m looking for good things out of him. He was first-team all district last year.”
