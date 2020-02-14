logo ELECTIONS

Page through the following 11 slides to read profiles of candidates in contested Cooke County races in the March 3 Republican primary election. Candidates were asked to respond to three questions in 500 words or less.

VIDEO: 2020 Cooke Co. Republican Women candidate forum

In order:

For sheriff: Terry Gilbert

For sheriff: Ray Sappington

For 235th District judge: Janelle Haverkamp

For 235th District judge: Kyle Kemp

For Precinct 1 commissioner: Gary Hollowell

For Precinct 1 commissioner: Dwayne Arterbury

For Precinct 1 commissioner: Horace Jeffcoat Jr.

For Precinct 3 commissioner: John Klement

For Precinct 3 commissioner: Adam Arendt

For Precinct 1 constable: Darla Barr

For Precinct 1 constable: Mark Westbrook

