Page through the following 11 slides to read profiles of candidates in contested Cooke County races in the March 3 Republican primary election. Candidates were asked to respond to three questions in 500 words or less.
In order:
For sheriff: Terry Gilbert
For sheriff: Ray Sappington
For 235th District judge: Janelle Haverkamp
For 235th District judge: Kyle Kemp
For Precinct 1 commissioner: Gary Hollowell
For Precinct 1 commissioner: Dwayne Arterbury
For Precinct 1 commissioner: Horace Jeffcoat Jr.
For Precinct 3 commissioner: John Klement
For Precinct 3 commissioner: Adam Arendt
For Precinct 1 constable: Darla Barr
For Precinct 1 constable: Mark Westbrook
