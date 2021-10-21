Abundant Blooms Florist, 324 Lindsay St. in Gainesville, has joined the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce. The business is a full-service local florist that is family-owned and operated. Shoppers will find a variety of gifts, including stuffed animals, balloons, candy, gift baskets, scented candles, silk flower arrangements and more. Call (940) 665-5787 for more information.
Chamber welcomes Abundant Blooms
- Staff report
