OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s attorney general fired off a letter Tuesday, May 5, to federal officials, urging them to ax the state’s two new renegotiated gaming compacts with Native American tribes.
Republican Attorney General Mike Hunter said he’s requested the secretary of the interior reject Gov. Kevin Stitt’s new compacts with the Comanche Nation and the Otoe-Missouria Tribe. Hunter said the two agreements are not authorized by the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act and due to state law.
“Because the governor lacks authority to ‘enter into’ the agreements he has sent to you, those agreements fail to meet the requirements of the (regulatory act) to constitute a valid gaming compact under federal law,” Hunter said. “How a state enters into a gaming compact with a tribe, including whether the governor may do so unilaterally in contravention of state statute, is a core concern of the state’s constitutional structure and is therefore a matter of state law.”
Hunter said approval of the compacts stands to harm valuable relationships with tribal nations residing in Oklahoma. When state officials make promises to tribes, he said it’s important to know they have the authority to bind Oklahoma to such agreements.
“Unfortunately, I feel the agreements sent recently to you by the governor will only have the effect of damaging the relationship between the state and these two tribes,” Hunter said. “Moreover, for all tribes in Oklahoma, approval of these agreements as gaming compacts will only cause greater confusion and uncertainty about how state-tribal relations should be appropriately conducted.”
When Hunter abruptly resigned as the state’s lead compact negotiator in December, he said Stitt wanted a single voice for negotiations moving forward.
Late last month, Stitt’s office said the compacts have been thoroughly researched by experts. They’re legally sound and “usher in a bright future for Oklahoma’s gaming market, leave behind a one-size-fits-all approach … and (expand) opportunities for all parties for generations to come.”
Previously, Stitt has rebuffed public criticism from Hunter. He forwarded the compacts for the required federal review despite warnings from Republican legislative leaders not to “waste” resources submitting them.
Stitt’s office noted about 40 non-gaming compacts between sovereign tribes within Oklahoma are in effect after being negotiated and signed by a governor without legislative approval.
In a joint statement Tuesday, the two tribes said there is nothing unlawful about their compacts.
"The political fight between the governor and the attorney general over sports betting is not our concern and does not impact the legality of the compacts," the tribes said. "We look forward to the approval of the compacts, which are good for our tribal members, our local communities and the state as a whole."
The new gaming compacts could allow sportsbook betting for the first time. Both tribes also can offer additional house-banked card games and ante-less games.
The compacts allow both tribes to build casinos off-reservation in exchange for increased revenue payments to the state when those facilities open. The Comanche Nation, for instance, would be allowed to construct a casino in Cleveland County, and the Otoe-Missouria Tribe could build a casino in Payne County.
In exchange, the tribes will pay less to the state than they did under the existing compacts, but will pay a higher revenue share. About 45% of their casino floor must be comprised of Class III games.
Stitt has said the modernized gaming compacts create certainty and clarity around the value of exclusivity; establish competitive market fees that benefit both the tribes and the state; expand gaming in a responsible way that allows the tribes to use new technology and enhancements already available in other parts of the country; and establish clear rules for how each party is to comply with the compact.
Stitt remains locked in litigation with a number of other tribes — including five of the state’s largest — over whether their compacts automatically renewed Jan. 1.
One of them, the Chickasaw Nation, operates WinStar World Casino and Resort near Thackerville, Oklahoma, just north of Gainesville. With about 600,000 square feet of gaming area, WinStar ranks among the largest casinos in the world, according to several roundups listing large casinos by square footage.
The current compacts allow tribes to offer gaming in exchange for paying the state exclusivity fees ranging from 4% to 10%. Those fees have generated more than $1.5 billion over the last 15 years, gaming officials report.
The tribes sued Stitt in federal court, requesting a judicial declaration that the compacts renewed. Court-ordered mediation continues through May.
Matthew Morgan, chairman of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association, said Tuesday the tribes appreciated Hunter’s “clear analysis of the law and his strong letter.”
“As the attorney general states and we have argued for some time, Gov. Stitt does not have the authority to bind Oklahoma to his empty promises,” Morgan said. “Oklahoma and the tribes deserve better than the carelessness Gov. Stitt has brought to the table, and the attorney general’s analysis encourages us that we will be able to re-establish the sort of tribal-state engagement that conforms to the law and serves all of us well.”
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.