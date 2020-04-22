OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s governor will permit two Native American tribes to build casinos off-reservation in exchange for increased revenue payments to the state when those facilities open as part of two new gaming compact agreements reached Tuesday, April 21.
The new compacts permit the Comanche Nation to construct a casino within 1 mile of a state or federal highway running through Cleveland County, and they allow the Otoe-Missouria Tribe to build a casino within 1 mile of a similar highway in Payne County.
While other tribes currently operate gaming facilities in those regions, their attorney Rob Rosette said his clients showed Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt archival maps that proved where their “historical nexus” was located along with a “modern nexus.”
The ability to open those casinos will significantly expand gaming and revenue opportunities for both tribes, Rosette said.
The new off-reservation casino locations were among a series of sweeping changes made under the renegotiated agreements, which were signed Tuesday and still need federal approval.
Both tribes also will be able to offer sportsbook betting along with additional house-banked card games and ante-less games.
In exchange, they’ll pay less to the state than they did before, but will pay a higher revenue share. About 45 percent of their casino floor must be comprised of Class III games, which officials said will help the state better predict its tribal gaming revenue contributions.
Stitt said Tuesday the modernized gaming compacts create certainty and clarity around the value of exclusivity; establish competitive market fees that benefit both the tribes and the state; expand gaming in a responsible way that allows tribes to use new technology and enhancement already available in other parts of the country; and establish clear rules for how each party is to comply with the compact.
No longer will the state rely on the outdated, one-size-fits-all model for its compacts, Stitt said.
“Each gaming compact has unique elements to include individual flat-rate gaming fees on Class III games and covered games,” Stitt said. “This new fee structure recognizes the dynamic nature of each tribe’s market share, recognizing their geographic location and access to population centers.”
Stitt remains locked in litigation with other tribes including five of the state’s largest — the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee (Creek) and Seminole. He said court-ordered mediation continues through May.
The Chickasaw Nation operates WinStar World Casino and Resort near Thackerville, Oklahoma, just north of Gainesville. With about 600,000 square feet of gaming area, WinStar ranks among the largest casinos in the world, according to several roundups listing large casinos by square footage.
The tribes and governor are prohibited from discussing the ongoing mediation.
These tribes sued Stitt in federal court in December, requesting a judicial declaration that the gaming compacts automatically renewed Jan. 1.
Stitt had been at an impasse with 35 of the state’s tribes regarding contract renewal. He contends they expired Jan. 1.
The current compacts allow tribes to offer gaming in exchange for paying the state exclusivity fees ranging from 4% to 10%. Those fees have generated more than $1.5 billion over the last 15 years, gaming officials report.
Stitt has said he’s willing to renew for 15 more years, but he wants tribes to pay more for exclusivity rights. He also wants resolution language added to compacts to clearly specify what will happen the next time the compacts are up for renewal.
Tribal leaders have said they’re open to renegotiating, but not until Stitt acknowledges the compacts automatically renew.
The Chickasaw Nation, which was one of the original tribes to sue Stitt, also operates a large casino off I-35 just south of Cleveland County. The Iowa Tribe operates a casino in Payne County.
Stitt does not have the authority to do what he did, said Matthew Morgan, chairman of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association.
“Without the engagement of the Oklahoma Legislature, he has entered into agreements based on the claims of unilateral state authority to legalize sportsbooks, to revamp the Oklahoma Lottery and to authorize new gaming facilities in Norman and Stillwater among other places,” Morgan said in a statement. “That’s simply not the law.”
Stitt said he doesn’t need the Legislature’s approval to allow sports betting.
Moving forward, he pledged to continue to negotiate with individual tribes to obtain a win-win for the state and tribes.
With 3,288 enrolled members, the Otoe-Missouria Tribe is one of the state’s smaller tribes. It operates five casinos, including the 7 Clans. It is headquartered in Red Rock.
The Comanche Nation, which is headquartered just outside Lawton, has about 17,000 enrolled members.
Otoe-Missouria Chairman John Shotton said at a time of so much uncertainty due to COVID-19, the tribe has negotiated a new compact that provides stability for the tribe, employees, patrons, vendors and banking partners when things return to normal and they are able to reopen their casinos.
Tribes have shuttered their casinos due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shotton said the new compact provides a lower rate than they are currently paying for Class III machines with a term not limited to 15 years. It also allows for house-banked card and table games, as well as sportsbook and opportunities for expanded gaming in the future.
Shotton said the tribe believes the compact auto-renewed at the end of 2019, but chose to sit down with Stitt to discuss his ideas.
“After weeks of productive negotiations, the result is the compact agreement that was reached that we feel is a definite win-win for the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the state of Oklahoma,” Shotton said.
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
