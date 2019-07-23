The Collinsville Lady Pirates are in a rare situation heading into the upcoming basketball season.
They have five seniors slated to be starters and despite the wealth of experience, they are still sharpening their skills in the Whitesboro summer league.
Collinsville head coach Daniel Johnson said he has seen incredible buy-in from the entire team this summer.
“You see some schools walking in here with four and five kids only and we’re running in here with 12, so it’s about buying into the program,” Johnson said. “They trust us to make them better, so when you trust your coaches and the coaches trust the players, they’ll do anything for you because they know that you will do anything for them.”
The Collinsville coaching staff has implored the team to coach itself on the court during the summer and one of those seniors, Katy Claytor, said she knows it’s important to lead in many ways.
“We mostly rely on hustle,” Claytor said. “Since we’re having a bunch of freshmen come up, it’s our job to kind of teach them so they can follow in our footsteps because we run a good system and we do push chemistry. So we all want to connect on the court and that’s one thing that we try to bring into the program.”
Another senior, Gracie Cavin, said the core belief behind their attitude is to play hard at all times.
“As long as we hustle, it doesn’t matter what the ending of the game is as long as we give 100% every time,” Cavin said. “Chemistry on the court is a big thing with us. You may not be best friends outside of school or outside of the game, but when you step on the court, you’re best friends until the end of the game.”
Senior Lexie Martin agreed with Cavin and said the goal is always to be building chemistry.
“It’s the third year of being a part of the program and we have to build chemistry,” Martin said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re the worst player on the team or the best player on the team. We need to work on better post-reading by the guards.”
Johnson said the summer is a great opportunity for players to get more playing time and earn a better comprehension of the system the coaches are trying to implement.
“I honestly believe the summer is the best way to teach kids to play,” Johnson said. “You let them play and still run the system and let them collaborate with one another. Let peers tell them what they did wrong. Let peers tell them what they did right. And it helps us grow as leaders. That’s a big-time thing for me. It’s one of those deals where you need to allow them to be in leadership roles to mess up, to make mistakes.”
The Lady Pirates will return to play in the final day of the tournament, Thursday, July 25, against Tioga and Denison.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.