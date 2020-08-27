The Collinsville Pirates had an up-and-down season last year, but they found their groove late in district play.
The Pirates picked up two wins to close out the regular season and won their first playoff game before falling to state stalwart San Saba in the second round of the playoffs.
Collinsville head coach Garrett Patterson is entering his second season at the helm and now that everyone has had a year to learn the system, the Pirates are aiming higher this year.
“We want to compete for a district championship and that’s always one of our goals,” Patterson said. “We also want to play into the third round of the playoffs. Those are always marks of a really good football program. Those are always our two set goals. With this group this year, I think we can achieve both of them and it’s going to a very challenging year, but I feel good about it.”
The Pirates find themselves in a newly aligned six-team district with Alvord, Lindsay, Tioga, Tom Bean and Trenton.
Lindsay and Alvord are two of the top teams, but Patterson thinks the Pirates will be able to hang with them.
“It’s going to be very competitive and you’re going to have to play well,” Patterson said. “Lindsay is probably to me a top 10 team in the state and Alvord has some very good football players. We play those two teams back to back, so we could be 2-0, 1-1 or 0-2. We’ve got to get better faster and that’s just how it’s going to be.”
Every team in the district will move to a nine-game season to allow for two bye weeks at the end of the season just in case a game has to be made up.
Not having a bye week in the middle of the season will be a concern due to the grind of a high school football season, but Patterson and the Pirates are just happy to be able to play.
Patterson said the Pirates’ non-district schedule will provide them ample opportunity to get into the flow of the season and that starts with Blue Ridge before finishing off with S&S Consolidated.
“It’s definitely a good schedule,” Patterson said. “Blue Ridge and Cooper are going to be very good. Peaster is going to be a bit unknown and S&S is going to be a heavy upperclassmen team, so I think it’s going to prepare us for district well.”
Collinsville went 6-6 last season and finished third in their district.
The Pirates will have a gaggle of returning players they will rely on that is giving Patterson tons of optimism on both sides of the ball.
“I like this team a lot,” Patterson said. “The chemistry is there. It’s improving day to day. The kids are really working hard and it’s a different vibe than last year’s team for sure. Our standard is the third round that’s what we want to be known for. When you’re consistently playing into the third, fourth and fifth round, that’s when you know you’ve established something.”
One of those returning starters is senior quarterback Luis Hernandez, who Patterson said brings a strong running ability with a developing passing game that the Pirates will lean more heavily on this season.
“He came from the slot-T system, so everything was new to him,” Patterson said. “He grew as the year went on and got better and better. He’s definitely a good, strong runner that’s hard to bring down. He’s a lot better than at any point in time last year.”
The Pirates will sport a spread look on offense and Patterson said while he is an offensive-minded coach, that doesn’t mean the defense won’t be in tune.
“For us, I want to score as little amount of points as I possibly have to to win the ball game,” Patterson said. “I don’t care if it’s 78-64 like it was a few years ago for me while I was at Van Alstyne or 7-6 like it was last year against Bells. It goes down as a win. That’s all that matters.”
The progress the Pirates have made from last year is notable in Patterson’s eyes, from the small facets of the game to the formations.
“You can definitely tell it’s year two because they know exactly what they’re doing now,” Patterson said. “We’re growing on defense. We can be really, really good on defense. I think we’ve got the right ingredients, but we’ve just got to get it cleaned up a little bit and play a little bit better technique than we did last year. The kids have a really good grasp right now. They’re just as good if not better than we were last year defensively.”
Patterson is looking at their secondary and linebacker crew as a strength of the defense and one of those linebackers is senior Jacory Sheppard, whose expectations are also to go three rounds deep and win the district.
To do so, he said the Pirates will need to keep working hard.
“We’ve got to work together to get everything done,” Sheppard said. “We’ve got a lot of younger kids we’ve got to get up to speed, but I think our offense is going to be great. Defensively, we shouldn’t have many problems because last year towards the end of the year, our defense was getting the hang of things and it’s just going to roll.”
Sheppard’s skills at running back and on defense are invaluable, according to Patterson.
“He’s our fixer on defense inside and outside the box,” Patterson said. “He is very quick and very explosive. He had a 96-yard touchdown last year and he’s very athletic. For him to be able to bring that athleticism to both sides of the ball, he’s going to be able to affect games.”
Patterson said the Pirates still need to develop more continuity on the defensive and offensive lines as the Pirates return just one starting offensive lineman from a year ago.
Senior left guard and defensive tackle Dreyton Stewart will be relied on to bolster the lines and he said the leadership the team has this year will be a major benefit.
“That’s one of the key points we struggled with last year,” Stewart said. “We’ve got to work hard, especially in the weight room. Everyone needs to study. Last year, we lost some size, so we’re a bit smaller, so we’re going to have to get stronger. I was second string, so it’s an honor to start this year in my senior year.”
