The Collinsville Pirates surprised many people when they tamed unbeaten Celeste for the school’s third district championship in history.
They won’t surprise as many this season as they will have a target on their backs as the defending district champs, but that isn’t stopping the team from setting their sights high.
“Every year we’re going to aim high, but this year, it’s going to be special,” senior fullback and linebacker Jake Boswell said. “We are the district champs and we’re coming back for that title two years in a row. And it’s going to be hard, but I think we can get it done. I think we’re going to do pretty good this year. We’ve got a good team. We don’t have size but we’ve got some kids that have got some heart.”
Garrett Patterson has replaced Dale West as head coach and he will bring with him a new look on offense.
The Pirates will move from the Slot-T to a spread offense with five players returning from last season including quarterback Luis Hernandez, offensive lineman Matt Sheppard and defensive lineman Jack Boswell.
Patterson said the offense fits with this year’s team and he knows there will also be a few growing pains as they learn the system.
“We’re a power spread team and we’re going to be in a lot of what’s called 20 personnel with three wide receivers, a fullback and a running back,” Patterson said. “We’ll also be able to get into twins as well because it’s a very flexible offense that allows you to create for the best players in in the program. If you’ve got good outside receivers, you can kind of build it around them. It provides us with a lot of different options to answer problems.”
Senior running back and linebacker Trey Shelby said the team has taken to the new offense well.
“We’re picking up on it pretty quick,” Shelby said. “It’s going to take some time too. We’ve just got to keep working on it to get more reps. This year, we’ve just got to fly around offense and defense, work hard and really listen to what the coaches are saying and buy into what they’re trying to tell us.”
Patterson said Shelby will be an important piece to the evolving offense.
“He sets up the offense because we’re heavy flash-based offense so he’s going to be real important,” Patterson said. “He’s a returning senior and he’s a really good kid. He got injured a little bit towards the end of last year with his shoulder banged up, but he’ll be important because he provides that experience and the ability.”
While the Pirates had to go through Celeste to win the district title last season, Patterson said the district will be very tough and that every district game will be crucial.
“Every team in this district can beat you,” Patterson said. “Trenton’s returning eight or nine on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, so they’re a big threat. They’ve improved. Valley View is always going to be tough. Coach King has come in and he’s also new. Then you’ve got Tom Bean and they’ve got some of the best athletes that we will go up against all year long. So you can’t really overlook anybody and say, ‘oh, this is going to be the district championship game.’ Because with only a five-team district, they’re all district championship games.”
The defense will change to a 4-2-5 formation which Patterson said he has molded off Gunter’s scheme.
Jake Boswell said he has faith in the defense to help carry the team.
“Our coaches were telling us the other day that the offense is always way behind the defense,” Boswell said. “The defense is going to get it before the offense gets it when a new program comes in. We’re pretty much getting it.”
Patterson isn’t going to limit his expectations because he’s the new head coach. The Pirates have clear-cut goals this season.
“My goal is always wanting to make the playoffs, to win a district championship and to try to win a state championship,” Patterson said. “If you’re not in playoffs, you can’t win it. State championships are what you’re ultimately going for, so it kind of builds off of itself. They’re more focused in what they need to do to improve day to day and that’s all you can do because everything in the past is in the past and everything that is in the future is in the future. Right now, they control that.”
