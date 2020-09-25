Cooke County commissioners are set to meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, to discuss allowing a table on the county property.
According to Monday's meeting agenda, there's an item to deliberate and consider possible action to allow PRO Gainesville to place a table on Cooke County Courthouse property to distribute information and register voters on Sunday afternoons.
PRO Gainesville, a local activist group, has been calling since June for the removal of the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument that stands on the northeast corner of the county’s courthouse at 101 S. Dixon St. The organization regularly holds protests Sunday evenings downtown.
During a specially called meeting Friday morning, Sept. 4, members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court unanimously approved a policy regulating sign, symbols, structures, contrivances or devices on county property.
According to the order, which is effective immediately, “a person or persons may not cause or authorize any signs, symbols, structures, contrivances or devices to be placed, installed, affixed or maintained on or over county property including the placement or installation of any signs, structures, contrivances, devices used for commercial or noncommercial purposes, except for items approved by the commissioners’ court.”
PRO Gainesville organizers have said this was a tactic to deter the group’s protests.
Limited seating for the general public will be open in the commissioners’ courtroom in keeping with social distancing guidelines issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
Commissioners will also have a live video stream and a conference call dial-in number available for the public to attend its meeting virtually.
The public may call 1-206-462-5569 or 1-855-552-4463 and enter meeting PIN 9382-84-0609 to listen to the meeting. Video feed will be broadcast on YouTube at youtube.com/cookecountytexas1848, according to an agenda notice for Monday’s meeting.
Anyone who wants to address the court about an agenda item will need to call 940-668-5435 or email cathy.lloyd@co.cooke.tx.us at least an hour before the meeting, or sign up in person at County Judge Jason Brinkley’s office at least 15 minutes before the meeting’s start. As usual, public comment will be limited to 5 minutes per person or 30 minutes total.
Commissioners will gather in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the first floor of the courthouse in downtown Gainesville.
