District calls for participants for committee
Gainesville Independent School District Superintendent DesMontes Stewart is looking for people to join the district's Parent Advisory Committee.
The PAC is open to any parent or community member who is willing to provide feedback and input into what Gainesville ISD is doing well and what can be improved upon, according to a press release issued by the district this week.
The PAC will meet four times throughout the year, with the first meeting scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
For the safety purposes, the meeting will be held virtually through Zoom, district officials said.
Additional meetings will be held on Dec. 3, Feb. 18, 2020 and April 13, 2020.
To join the 2020-2021 PAC, visit gainesvilleisd.org for the sign up form. Interested parties may also contact Kay Neu, the superintendent's administrative assistant, at 940-665-4362 or kneu@gainesvilleisd.org. Once registered, the district will email a link to join the meeting, the press release states.
Cooke County Republican Women to meet
Today, Thursday, Oct. 1, the Cooke County Republican Women will host a Meet and Greet for conservative candidates at their regular 7 p.m. meeting at Cross Timbers Church, 6134 E. Farm-to-Market Road 922 inValley View.
All Republicans on the Nov. 3 ballot have been invited and many are scheduled to attend, according to the CCRW.
Light refreshments will be served. For more information,contact President Kerri Kingsbery, at kerri@kingsbery.com or 214-681-9916.
Church garage sale set
Whaley Methodist Church has rescheduled its church wide garage sale that was slated for earlier this year.
The sale is set from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 8, 9 and 10 at the church, 701 Rosedale Drive.
Masks are required to attend the sale.
