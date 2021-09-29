Liberty Jhane Ballard was crowned the 2021 Callisburg Homecoming Queen.
Ballard is the daughter of Bria and Paul Ballard. She is a member of FCCLA, FCA, Varsity Volleyball, Golf and Powerlifting. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends when she has free time.
After graduation, Libby will be attend Oklahoma State University to major in Business.
The Callisburg Wildcats claimed victory over Honey Grove on Friday night, winning Homecoming game 36-7.
