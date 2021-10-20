The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce has welcomed another small business startup to town.
Batters Up! Is open for business, offering unique baked goods, sweets and treats. Owner and Head Baker Amanda Williams offers brownies, candies, breads, cookies, cakes and more.
Delivery is available in some areas, along with pickup and set ups at community events. Special orders or dietary restrictions are not a problem.
Call (940) 443-1649 or visit https://www.facebook.com/kalebatbattersup/ for more information.
