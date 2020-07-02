Five more youth incarcerated at Gainesville State School have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Texas Juvenile Justice Department announced Thursday evening, July 2.
All five tested positive this morning, a press release from the state agency says. The new positives bring the total number of active youth cases at the secured facility to 13.
Today's announcement comes at the heels of a staffer testing positive for the virus Wednesday, July 1. There are now three staff members with active cases.
The two other youth development coaches at the juvenile detention facility tested positive for the virus on June 24 and 26, according to previous Register reports.
The first employee to test positive for the coronavirus was reported by the TJJD on May 19. That person is no longer with the state facility on Farm-to-Market Road 678.
Gainesville State School has 112 incarcerated youth and 257 employees.
