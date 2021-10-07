Depot Day file art

Gainesville Depot Day runs Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Farmers’ Market in downtown Gainesville. Plans include a car show, Kids’ Zone and games and a food truck challenge. Live music will be provided by the The Honkateers, Bad Habit, Jason Kyle Band and more. Check gainesvillecofc.com/depot-day-festival for more information.

