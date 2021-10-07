GAINESVILLE — The largest state community banking association in the nation honored First State Bank in September
The Gainesville-based band won Best of Community Bank (BOCB) awards from the The Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) — for Community Spirit and Gold for pandemic response and Bronze for marketing at its recent convention.
“This past year has been challenging across the globe as we continue to fight the pandemic,” says Christopher Williston, IBAT president and CEO, in a press release this week. “But community bankers have been truly inspiring during these difficult days by processing a majority (57.5 percent) of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for small businesses and helping their communities when they were needed most.”
In total, the bank made over 1,550 PPP loans for nearly $140 million to help clients retain over 10,000 jobs, according to the press release.
The Best of Community Banking competition honors local banks for helping their customers, neighbors, employees and community. This year’s winners received a gold, silver or bronze award in one of six categories: architectural design, bank culture, community service, financial literacy, marketing and, new for 2021, pandemic response.
All BOCB gold, silver and bronze winners were on display Sept. 19-21 during IBAT’s 47th annual Convention at the Omni Barton Creek Resort in Austin.
First State Bank is the oldest state-chartered bank in Texas, and with 11 locations across North Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.