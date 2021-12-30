Seventh-day Adventist Church in Gainesville is offering help for people suffering with depression and anxiety.
The church, located at 3400 N. Weaver St., will host guest speaker Neil Nedley Saturday at 11 a.m. He will present “Improving Emotional Intelligence Through Bitterness, Sadness and Anger.”
A free introductory session will be hosted at the church Thursday, Jan. 6, for the new Depression and Anxiety Recovery Program. This session is designed for people to collect information to see if the program is for them or their loved ones. Many people attend for professional development, to help a family member or simply to overcome depression, anxiety and panic attacks.
An eight-week program kicks off Monday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the church. Topics will include lifestyle therapies, nutrition, overcoming loss and enhancing brain function.
Call 940-668-8687 or text 940-736-3377 for more information.
