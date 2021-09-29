The Chickasaw Nation is seeking Chickasaw Lighthorse officers for the Ada, Newcastle, and WinStar precincts, and dispatchers to serve the Ada area. Open interviews and physical testing will be conducted at the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department, 1130 W. Main in Ada, Thursday, Sept. 30, at 8:30 a.m. and Thursday, Oct. 21, at 8:30 a.m.
Qualified applicants must be at least 21 years of age, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and posses a valid driver's license. Police officer applicants should bring gym clothes to the interview for physical training.
Experience and years of service may increase starting pay.
Pre-registration is not required, but applications may be submitted in advance at Chickasaw.Net/Careers using Job ID 73319 (Police Officer) or Job ID 73126 (Dispatcher). For more information, call (580) 436-7259 or email ChickasawRecruiters@Chickasaw.net
