First Christian Church
This Sunday’s message by Pastor Gregory Chambers is titled “The Gift of Giving” and the Scripture reading is Luke 6:27-38. The church, 401 N. Dixon St., will have “parking lot” worship at 10 a.m. all month. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook. Open communion is celebrated each Sunday. The church is following social distancing guidelines and deep cleaning its facilities in accordance with pandemic-related safety and health considerations.
Every Tuesday at Noon and Sunday at 9 a.m. the congregation hosts a “Call to Prayer” at the church. If you are physically unable to be at the church, set a reminder on your phone and pause to pray.
For more information about First Christian Church, call 940-665-2053, email gainesvillefcc@gmail.com or visit www.fccgainesville.com.
Valley View Church of Christ
"Be Not Afraid" from Mark 6:47-50 will be the basis for the Sunday morning sermon during the 10:35 a.m. worship service. The Wednesday evening service is still available via Zoom video conferencing. All other services, classes and events remain canceled until further notice.
“In Search of the Lord’s Way” presents “The Church of Christ” on October 18. The program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27.1 at 7:30 a.m. or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin St. on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
Worship service begins at 10:30 a.m.
Bible classes have resumed at 9:30 a.m. Sundays in the annex and are continuing the study of Deuteronomy. The midweek study on Christian evidences meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
First Baptist Gainesville
This Sunday’s sermon will be "Plan Wisely" from James 4:13-17. The church hosts both its morning worship services in the sanctuary, 308 E. Broadway. The church says it is practicing social distancing.
The Early First contemporary service will be at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed at https://fbcgville.online.church.
Sunday school for everyone is from 10-11 a.m.
The Classic First traditional service will be at 11 a.m. The Classic First service will be livestreamed and also broadcast live on Suddenlink channel 3.
The previous week’s Classic First service will be broadcast on Nortex channel 22 at 11 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays.
Ladies’ Bible study is led by Shelly Langley and held at FBG. The ladies bible study streams via live video at 10 a.m. Wednesdays on the FBG Women’s Ministry group on Facebook.
Bible study is held at the church and is livestreamed online at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at https://fbcgville.online.church.
The church's AWANA program is back in full swing each Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. For any further info contact Shelly Langley at shelly@belongfbg.com.
The NexGen Youth led by Dallas Smith are currently meeting at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays, and 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the Activity Building.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.belongfbg.com or call the church office at 940-665-4347.
First United Methodist
First United Methodist Church of Gainesville hosts worship at 10 a.m. Sundays in person in the sanctuary with seating limitations; visitors are asked to call the church office to make a reservation so a place will be ready for them. The church is also continuing to livestream the worship service on Facebook.
More information and daily devotionals are posted to the church Facebook page. The sermon and full worship service will be posted on the worship page at fumcgainesville.org later Sunday afternoons.
Second Time Around Resale, a mission of FUMC, is open to shoppers 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and accepts donations from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays as well as during shopping hours.
Learning Tree Preschool is still accepting new applications for students wishing to enroll for the 2020-2021 school year. Classes began Sept. 10. Contact the church for more information.
For more information about the church, visit the church’s Facebook page, call the church office at 940-665-3926 or visit www.fumcgainesville.org. The church is at 214 S. Denton St. in Gainesville.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday worship Service is at 10:30 am. Face Masks and Social Distancing are mandatory.
On Wednesday, Tai Chi with Retha Bond is at 5 p.m. Choir practice is at 7 p.m. with Dr. Jeffrey Schleff.
Angel Box group meets at 2 p.m. Oct. 26.
Dash deliveries are from Pecan Creek Village on the Oct. 24 and 31.
Ghouls, Goblins and Groceries will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Individual treat bags well be ready for the trick or treaters. The church will be collecting canned goods and non-perishable foods for VISTO. All CDC guidelines will be followed, according to the church.
The church is at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, leave a message on the church voicemail at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
