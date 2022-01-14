Pastors Arthur and Johnna Green of River Alive Church will host worship Sunday at the State Theater in downtown Gainesville. The public is invited to the 10:30 a.m. service, which is being held at the theater due to construction on church. It can be viewed at www.facebook.com/RiverALIVEchurch. Dale Rochelle of Waves of Faith Country Gospel Ministry will sing. He has performed recently in Branson, and was featured for several years with The Hinsons gospel group. He has a new video being aired nationally on Texas Country Gospel TV program.
River Alive Church Sunday at the State Theater
- Staff report
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID-19 hitting Cooke Co. hard, again
- Gainesville ISD cancels classes Thursday and Friday
- Hess triple lifts Tigerettes to win
- Lady Leopards win twice Friday
- COVID-19 vaccine and booster sites
- Students show off year’s work, four-legged and more at Cooke Co. Junior Livestock Show
- Omicron filling up NTMC beds; cancelling classes
- Body found along I-35
- Gainesville girls fall short
- Leopards fall in second half
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.