Dale Rochelle

Dale Rochelle of Waves of Faith Country Gospel Ministry will sing Sunday at River Alive's Church service at the State Theater in Gainesville.

 Submitted

Pastors Arthur and Johnna Green of River Alive Church will host worship Sunday at the State Theater in downtown Gainesville. The public is invited to the 10:30 a.m. service, which is being held at the theater due to construction on church. It can be viewed at www.facebook.com/RiverALIVEchurch. Dale Rochelle of Waves of Faith Country Gospel Ministry will sing. He has performed recently in Branson, and was featured for several years with The Hinsons gospel group. He has a new video being aired nationally on Texas Country Gospel TV program.

