Helen Loch, Ginger Herrmann, Ann Hanna, Beverly Woodlock and La Faun Brock are some of the ladies of United Methodist Women working on Whaley Methodist Garage Sale, Sept. 30-Oct.1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This annual sale will feature furniture to kitchen ware to collectibles. This year there is even a Christmas room. Anyone with items to donate that need pick- up should call the church 6655588. The sale is headed up by LaFaun Brock. Submitted photo
Whaley UMC sale Sept. 30-Oct. 1
On September 12, 2021, Leonard Michael Myers went peacefully to be with Our Lord in Heaven, in Gainesville, Texas. He was 70 years old.
