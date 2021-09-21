Whaley UMC sale

Helen Loch, Ginger Herrmann, Ann Hanna, Beverly Woodlock and La Faun Brock are some of the ladies of United Methodist Women working on Whaley Methodist Garage Sale, Sept. 30-Oct.1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This annual sale will feature furniture to kitchen ware to collectibles. This year there is even a Christmas room. Anyone with items to donate that need pick- up should call the church 6655588. The sale is headed up by LaFaun Brock. Submitted photo

