Changes are coming to the city's transfer station off I-35.
On Tuesday, Oct. 20, members of the Gainesville City Council agreed 5-0 to award AUI a $2.2 million construction contract for phase one of the city's solid waste transfer station project.
Mayor Jim Goldsworthy and Mayor Pro Tem Tommy Moore were absent.
City Manager Barry Sullivan said the construction will be paid for using the 2018 bond funds.
Phase one includes work on non-permitted areas such as an office space, a new work area for the Gainesville Parks and Recreation Department and work on the south side of the garage to include extending the bays out, Sullivan said.
“We're excited about having this move forward,” Sullivan said of the two-phase project. “We think we are going to make our facility nicer and easier to use.”
In July, requests for proposals were received by nine firms for the construction of a new transfer station, information provided to council members shows. Of those nine firms, six were selected to submit bids for the construction of the new transfer station.
The transfer station accepts waste from city waste hauling vehicles, other cities authorized to use the transfer station and the public, according to the city’s website.
The sealed bids were opened Sept. 15 and AUI came in as the lowest bidder for the project and proposed 335 days to complete the building, according to information from the city.
In October 2019, city council members voted unanimously in favor of a $450,950 contract with Eikon Consulting Group LLC to design and obtain permits for the new transfer station to be built at the existing site at 601 N. I-35. All members were present for the council vote, according to a previous Register report.
Sullivan said last week that engineering for both phases and the permit is $477,450.
In a letter from Eikon recommending AUI, it stated the transfer station project consists of the construction of four new buildings, a wash bay and site work at the facility off the interstate.
Sullivan previously said he anticipates the project will improve traffic flow as well as provide a larger turnaround radius for large trucks and higher ceilings for dump trucks and trailers.
The project is also intended to double the transfer station's capacity. Currently, it has a permit to receive up to 200,000 tons per day. When phase two of the facility's expansion is complete, it will allow for a permit of 400,000 tons to be collected daily, according to General Services Director Polly Boone.
All told, the project is expected to cost $4,751,906, according to an archived Register report.
Council members had discussed building an entirely new transfer station on the city’s east side so it would be closer to the landfill and free up the real estate along I-35.
In January 2019, council members had authorized the purchase of 29 acres at the northwest corner of Farm-to-Market Road 3092, also known as Radio Hill Road, near Shipley and O’Neal streets for $290,000 with an eye on building a new transfer station there. That expense was counted as part of the $4.8 million project, according to an archived Register report.
Remaining at the transfer station’s current site saves the city more than $3 million, Sullivan previously told council members.
The city’s transfer station has been at its current 15-acre site since about 1977, the Register previously reported. The facility houses the transfer station, city garage and park crew.
Sullivan said he expects construction for phase one of the project will begin in about a month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.