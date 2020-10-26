Cooke County voters are flocking to the polls in record numbers and early voting for the Nov. 3 General Election isn't even over yet.
“It's the most in the county's history,” Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison said of voters casting ballots early.
As of Saturday, Oct. 24, 8,964 people had voted early in person at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex, 112 S. Dixon St., Harrison said. The 2016 presidential election did hold the record for most early voter turnout when 8,135 people voted early during the 10-day early voting period.
Saturday also marked the first time the county offered weekend voting.
Harrison said quite a few younger voters went to the polls Saturday. A total of 459 people cast ballots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the annex and 57 of those were aged 18-24.
“It was very successful,” Harrison said of the county's first Saturday voting opportunity.
Harrison said those in the 18-24 age category have already more than doubled their numbers compared to the 2016 general election when 175 people voted early. As of Saturday, 467 18-24-year-olds had voted early. Of those, 142 were 18, Harrison said.
Harrison said she's also received 1,014 of the 1,400 ballots by mail her office sent out as of Saturday. She did say that an estimated 30-50 of the mail-in ballots have been canceled out because the person the ballot was sent to opted to vote in-person instead.
Early voting is underway at the annex from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 30. Because of the coronavirus, early voting was extended a week to allow time for extra sanitation and social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.
The ballot will vary by where one lives but does include federal races, such as the presidential race, state races and county races. The local elections in May were postponed because of the coronavirus so some voters will also have their pick for who should be on the Gainesville Hospital District Board of Directors, Gainesville City Council or serving on either the Lindsay, Whitesboro, Pilot Point or Slidell independent school districts' board of trustees.
