Small groups gathered outside UT Health Tyler Saturday awaiting news of loved ones in the hospital for illnesses and procedures, as an East Texas increase in COVID-19 patients caused the hospital to close its waiting rooms and adhere to the one-visitor at a time policy.
Texas Department of State Health Services numbers show the Trauma Services District G, which includes Henderson and Smith Counties among its number, with a climbing rate of hospitalizations due to the pandemic. On Saturday, there were 381 coronavirus patients among the region’s 1,933 total hospitalizations.
TSG’s COVID patients had reached 14.02% Saturday, a gain of 4.18% from the previous week. Under an executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott last year, any TSG with a hospitalization rate of more than 15% for seven days was in danger of COVID-19 related restrictions. A new order, issued July 29, removed local official’s authority to impose limits on business capacity or order wearing of masks.
Meanwhile local officials are urging residents to get vaccinated and be diligent in taking safety precautions. Masks, distancing and hand washing are advised.
The number tested in Henderson County grew to 48,999 by Saturday. The tests have revealed 4,374 total cases. Henderson County county COVID-19 fatalities totaled 204. A fatality is counted as a COVID-19 fatality when the medical certifier attests on the death certificate that COVID-19 is a cause of death. The latest fatality was reported Aug. 3.
Monthly figures show Henderson County cases tripling in July from the previous month. The June total of 99 grew to 323 in July, the most counted since February.
As the number of cases increase, NET Health statistics show the county death rate remaining stable, at 1.8%. Almost 92% of the local COVID patients have fully recovered.
The latest NET Health report on community spread shows Henderson County with a substantial spread. The NET Health 7-Day Rolling Rate of COVID-19 calculates the statistical average number of persons within each county who have tested COVID-positive within the past seven days.
Henderson County’s rate had grown to 40.23, well above the 35 threshold for substantial spread. Only Anderson County, among the seven served by NET Health remained below the substantial spread category.
Cherokee County (Jacksonville)
As of Wednesday, Aug. 12, Cherokee County Public Health reported 4,737 total cases with 181 active. There were a total of 281 hospitalizations, 245 at TDCJ and 127 at the state hospital. There have been 4,114 recoveries.
Navarro Regional Hospital (Corsicana)
The Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department has reported a total of 3,644 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Most have recovered, although 66 have died as a result of the virus.
More than 40% of Navarro County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
As of Thursday, Navarro Regional Hospital was treating 11 COVID patients, six of which were on ventilators and 91% are unvaccinated.
“We have the capacity to care for all patients who need medical attention,” said Anna Paul, Director of Marketing and Public Relations. “We encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccination as soon as you can. Vaccines remain the best strategy for reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Unless you are seeking medical care, please stay at home when you are sick.”
“This is a highly transmissible variant which is affecting a younger demographic than we’ve previously seen, and these individuals are mostly unvaccinated," says Dr. Shawn Corwin, Medical Director, Navarro Regional Hospital Emergency Department.
"We are seeing a spike in ER visits, but we remain prepared to care for all patients who need medical attention and encourage anyone experiencing a medical emergency to seek care promptly. CDC guidelines for healthcare settings continue to be followed - all visitors and staff must wear a mask at all times in the hospital.”
