Edison Elementary is hosting registration round up for all students entering Pre-K or Kindergarten in the fall. Signups will be at the school, at 1 Edison Drive, on Thursday, July 21, anytime from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Parents of students who will be 4 or 5 years of age before September 1, 2022 are encouraged to attend. Kindergarten is open to any student who will be 5 years of age on Sept. 1, 2022 and Pre-K is open to qualifying 4-year-old students.
Parents are encouraged to attend to determine if their student meets eligibility requirements for Pre-K. Office staff will be available to answer any enrollment eligibility questions, assist with online registration, and to accept enrollment documentation.
Families may complete the online registration prior to round-up, and to bring supporting documentation to complete the student’s registration. Computers will also be available for online registration. Go to gainesvilleisd.org/registration.
Documentation requirements include: parent identification, child’s social security card, birth certificate, proof of residency, immunization record, and proof of income (to determine Pre-K eligibility).
Find more information at gainesvilleisd.org/backtoschool.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.