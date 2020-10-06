We want to hear from our fellow community members about the issues they will consider most when we all go to vote in the Nov. 3 election.
The presidential race is undoubtedly the most talked about item on the upcoming ballot, but there are several local races on the ballot that will also be decided.
Voters will pick between Republican State Rep. incumbent Drew Springer of Muenster or Democratic challenger Pat Ledbetter of Gainesville for the Texas State House District 68 race.
Some voters will even have a chance to weigh in on a contested Gainesville City Council race — the first in 11 years. Reagan Lynch and Michael Hill are vying for Keith Clegg’s Ward 3 seat on city council. Clegg did not seek reelection. Ward 3 covers the northeast portion of the city.
As we’ve consistently said, we should all use our right to vote to ensure our needs are being met by government representatives.
Our area has it’s share of issues — crime and drugs, infrastructure, internet access, roads and more.
And we want to hear from you about those issues and how they will impact your vote in the upcoming elections.
Voters of all stripes meet with reporters from newspapers in 22 states to record their concerns for CNHI’s periodic “Pulse of the Voters” project.
We want to hear specifically on this time around from undecided voters or voters who had a change of heart in Cooke County as we get closer to the Nov. 3 election. Let us know if you’d be willing to talk with a reporter for a story about issues that could or did impact your decision.
Anyone can contact Register Staff Writer Megan Gray-Hatfield by phone at 940-665-5511 or by email at mhatfield@gainesvilleregister.com.
As part of our Pulse of the Voter series, the Register and our parent company, CNHI, LLC are conducting a survey to measure voter sentiment before the Nov. 3 election.
The survey is available online at surveymonkey.com/r/J9Q222M through Oct. 12.
The aggregate results from CNHI’s 22 newspapers in the Southeast, Southwest, Midwest and Northeast will be graphically charted as part of our pre-election package.
We will also continue our regular election coverage. That will include a series of questions and answers and stories about the candidates vying for your vote.
Our goal is to help people be more informed about where the candidates stand on issues important to them before we all go to vote.
So let us know what issues are important to you and how a candidate’s position could impact your vote.
