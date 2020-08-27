Last season is firmly in the past for the Era Hornets, who couldn’t find the win column on the way to an 0-11 season despite making the playoffs.
A change of scenery and philosophy has washed over the program as new head coach Terry Felderhoff comes over from Gruver and with him comes more passing and new expectations.
Senior wideout Dorian Lira is glad there will be more of an aerial attitude this season and is confident that the team has made progress from last season.
“It’s a lot better because we didn’t really throw the ball a lot last year unless we got to where we couldn’t run the ball,” Lira said. “There should be a lot more catches this year and we’re looking pretty good. We’ve got a good quarterback that can throw and is pretty accurate with some receivers that can catch. The defense is looking pretty solid right now. We’ve got good defensive backs and good linebackers. I think we’re a pretty solid overall team right now.”
Lira said the key to the season will be how well the team comes together.
The Hornets will be relying on their experienced players. Senior tight end and linebacker Seth Buchanan knows there will be more pressure on the two-way players.
“It’s exhausting at times and I started on offense last year, but not on defense,” Buchanan said. “It was pretty tough last year being a young running back. I feel great about this year. We’ve got a new coach and new plays and I feel like we’re going to do pretty good. We want to win a few games and it’s going to take hard work in practice with few mistakes.”
Felderhoff said for a small school such as Era, keeping players healthy will be key so they can play both ways.
The Hornets will pass more this season, but Felderhoff said he believes in a balanced offense between run and pass.
“Dorian is one of our better athletes, so we want to get him in space and use his athleticism,” Felderhoff said. “In my past several years, it’s probably been about 60% to 65% run focused. It’s a short passing game. If we get 5 yards on a pass play, that’s just like getting a long handoff. You’d take 5 yards if you had run the ball. That’s how we’re approaching it. It’s a controlled passing game where we try to get the ball out quick and try to stay ahead of the chains.”
Felderhoff said he knows he is throwing many new concepts at the team, but he knows time and experience will help its progression. Many of the running backs from last season are switching to wideout positions this season.
“They’ve been run-based over the past several years, but there were years before that that were more spread,” Felderhoff said. “I’ll be honest, I love option football. That’s one of the things I first learned as a young coach and a lot of the things I do has that mentality. The kids are enjoying it being different. They see the ball being thrown along with running and tossing it and it will come with time. Next year will be even easier.”
Sophomore Jarren Sewell will most likely be the quarterback this season and Felderhoff said while young, he’s developing his leadership.
“He’s very coachable and he seems to pick things up,” Felderhoff said. “He can help correct his teammates and he is a pretty good runner and athlete. The arm is coming along. Some days it looks really good and some days it looks like it need some work, but that’s just how it is. We’re young and there will be some growing pains along the way no doubt. They’ll get more comfortable.”
The Hornets’ defense is also seeing a change in philosophy as it moves from an odd front to an even front.
“We’ve got a couple decent defensive tackles down in there and you’re talking about the same kids on offense that are on defense,” Felderhoff said. “The strength will be up the middle. You’ve got to have your best 11 on the field, so you’re trying to keep your best guys on the field and it comes back to conditioning.”
Felderhoff said he has enjoyed his first several months at Era and that the structure of practices has been accepted by the players. The excitement of change has inspired the Hornets to work hard and Felderhoff still reminds them that they plan on running the ball too.
As for how the Hornets can move forward from their 0-11 year, Felderhoff was quick to point out that last season is in the past and they are looking to the future.
“They’re worried about now,” Felderhoff said. “They don’t even bring it up. Whatever happened, happened. It’s in the past and we’re worried about today. It’s making them work hard. When you go through something like that, you either decide to accept it or dwell on it. They don’t want to go through something like that again. They’re motivated to get some wins. It may take a little time, but we’ll get there.”
The Hornets have a tough non-district schedule this season, opening with Lindsay. They had to get a replacement game for Sacred Heart, so they will face Gateway Charter Academy in Week 2. Tioga, Santo and Electra round out the first five weeks before Era has a bye week.
“I think it’s a good non-district and I think there are some winnable games there,” Felderhoff said. “Nobody has ever made the playoffs because of their non-district schedule. I’ve seen plenty of 5-0 teams not make the playoffs and I just want to see us get better from week to week.”
Era will be in a newly aligned district this season with Muenster, Chico, Petrolia and Windthorst, in that order.
The goal for the Hornets, and any team Felderhoff has coached, is to work hard and get better every day. This season will be about laying the foundation for the next few years.
“Everybody talks about Muenster and Windthorst,” Felderhoff said. “They’re both ranked up there in the top 10 and then you’ve got Chico and Petrolia. It’s a tough district, but we have to take it week to week and see what happens and see if you can get in the playoffs. We’re not going to lay down and maybe we’ll shock the world. Who knows?”
