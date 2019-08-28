It’s not enough to make the playoffs anymore for the Era Hornets.
Under head coach Aaron Fortenberry, the Hornets have made the playoffs the past two seasons, but now the expectations are higher.
“Our goal this year is to not only to make the playoffs but win in the playoffs because the past two years we’ve lost in the first round,” Fortenberry said. “Those seniors are hungry. They want to win that first playoff game, but you’ve got to get there first. I’ve told the team that we’ll take it one week at a time and one day at a time. That’s something we preach over and over and over again, because we want to win every game.”
The Hornets have fewer players this football season, so Fortenberry said staying healthy is paramount.
Also because of the limited roster, Fortenberry said every player will have to contribute.
“Just because you’re a freshman doesn’t mean you won’t play and just because you’re senior doesn’t mean you’re going to play, so everybody’s going to have to be ready to roll at all times,” Fortenberry said.
The Hornets will run the same defense from last year, but with a few small changes. The foundation is still the same in Fortenberry’s eyes.
“Defensively, we’ve had to move some people around and we’ve lost a few key players, but the expectation is still that we’re going to play physical, hard-nosed defense,” Fortenberry said. “That’s what we’ve got to put an emphasis on. I think keeping continuity is always a big thing to keep it simple and drill those things into the players. We have to keep those expectations the same. We have the same coaching staff, so nothing’s changed for those high school kids.”
Fortenberry played offensive line in college at the University of North Texas, so naturally he wants his offensive line to carry the load for the team.
“It will be huge and it’s like that every year,” Fortenberry said. “I think every program is like that. It’s not just here, I don’t think there’s ever been a really good team that had a really bad offensive line, so we put a lot of emphasis on that. Those guys know what to expect and I tell them all the time that the team goes as the offensive line goes and the defensive line as well. They kind of take ownership of that and put it on their shoulders. They like to be physical and we’ve got excited, young kids that are physical and doing the right things.”
Senior Joshua Hickson will slide over from the wide receiver position to lead the team at quarterback, taking over for the graduated Rodney Bowden.
Hickson said he is ready for the challenge.
“I feel a little bit of stress, but I’m more excited than anything because I just want to get out there and show people that I can lead this team,” Hickson said. “I’ve just got to be there to motivate everybody and I’ve got to make sure that everybody’s doing the right thing and I have to trust in my teammates to do that.”
Fortenberry said Hickson has some big shoes to fill, but he knows he is the man for the job.
“He’s put in work during the summer and he’s a high IQ kid,” Fortenberry said. “He’s a good leader and he was our backup last year, but he didn’t get many reps. He already knows everybody’s position and he can tell them in the huddle, if they have any questions. That’s kind of the leader you need behind center. I’m looking forward to him helping us this year.”
Senior halfback Ben Vega will also help Hickson solidify the backfield and he said the offense is ready to play smashmouth football.
“We always try to pride ourselves on having a physical attitude,” Vega said. “We try to be more physical than other teams. We lost a few people, but I think we can come together and have a good season this year. I’m excited.”
Vega has the best speed on the team, according to Fortenberry, who said Vega will be important to the Hornets’ revamped offensive scheme.
“Ben’s our fastest kid and he’s kind of sneaky fast,” Fortenberry said. “He’s a hardworking kid and very intelligent. That whole senior group really is and I can put a lot of trust in them.”
Hickson said the team is driven to make it further than just the playoffs.
“We’re just going to have to practice harder,” Hickson said. “That’s really all there is to it. We’re low on numbers, so we’ve just got to use what we’ve got to push through. We want to win a playoff game at the very least. Obviously, we want to go further.”
