Even though it was the first official day of the football season Monday, Aug. 3, Era head coach Terry Felderhoff isn’t expecting his team to paint a Mona Lisa.
The young Hornets are in the process of learning a new system and Felderhoff said while the first practice went well, they’ll move at whatever pace they need to have effective progress.
“It took some time early with some things and there was maybe a little more talking because everything I’m saying flows really easy but it is relatively new for them,” Felderhoff said. “It was a little slow early, but as practice went, things got better and better and better. Over the course of three hours of practice, we break it down into two practices of defense, offense and conditioning. It keeps it fresher for them and it also trains them to bounce back and forth.”
Conditioning will also be a large focus for the Hornets the first few weeks of practice and Felderhoff said it will always be prevalent at Era.
“It’s small school football,” Felderhoff said. “It just is. Some of those kids are never going to come off the field. That’s just how it is. They’ve got to be in shape to do that and otherwise you’re doing them a disservice by expecting them to be in shape to play on both sides of the football. There are so many things in this game that you can’t control, but there are things that we can control and conditioning is one of them. I’ve been a believer of that forever.”
Felderhoff said the players are buying into his system and that overall it was a very good first day.
The Hornets added in a few basic plays on offense the first day and a few core defensive looks. As the week progresses, Felderhoff and the Hornets will try to stick to an installation schedule, but he said he has no problem tweaking it if need be.
“At the end of the week, a lot of our base stuff should be second nature,” Felderhoff said.
Era will go through an acclimation period with pads later in the week and will be in full pads Monday, Aug. 10.
“That adds another layer of difficulty if you think about it,” Felderhoff said. “That taxes their body and their thinking still has to be there, but by the time you finally get to full pads, they’re ready. It’s just progression and as I get older, you look forward to it because you can see if you’re moving people on the offensive and defensive lines.”
Felderhoff compared Monday, Aug 3, to Christmas morning and said that he woke up at 4:15 a.m. and couldn’t get back to sleep.
The Hornets were excited Monday, but more than anything, Felderhoff said they were just ready to get going finally after the last few months of the season being up in the air.
“This has given them a little bit more sense of normalcy and they responded well and worked hard,” Felderhoff said. “With everything we’re having to do, there’s nothing normal, but they’re getting back to what they want to be doing.”
Because the first scrimmage of the season was canceled by the University Interscholastic League, Felderhoff said there is a little less pressure to get his team ready and that he has a little bit more time to hone certain areas of his team.
“Honestly, I just don’t feel as rushed, but next week, I might feel different,” Felderhoff said. “We’ll be fine not having the scrimmage. It just depends. Some years having two scrimmages is great, but other years I’m just ready to get the second one out of the way because we’re ready to start playing games.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
