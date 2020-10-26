Gainesville, TX (76240)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.