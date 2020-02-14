Why are you running?
I am running for commissioner because I want to help Cooke County grow and be a prosperous county. I feel that I can bring a better level of management to the commissioner’s court and streamline the process making it more efficient. I will strive to help all of the department heads with their needs as they arise while they work towards helping the citizens of Cooke County be a better place to call home. I feel that our salaries for elected officials are adequate, but our faithful employees need a better pay scale to encourage longevity and reward employees for such. I want there to be more transparency from the commissioner’s court, so the citizens know what is coming into the county. I feel safety is priority and very important.
What challenges do you see Precinct 3 facing and how do you plan to address them?
I feel key parts of the job as commissioner are overseeing the $40 million budget, maintaining an open line with the public, having transparency, being courteous and polite when asked questions from the public, being professional and caring for our employee’s needs, and also being able to maintain a good and loyal relationship with county employees.
I feel that the roads in Precinct 3 have been neglected for many years. I can bring past experience in the oilfield to the table. By appropriate maintenance such as getting a good base under them, a good crown on top them, and bar ditches cleaned so rising water can flow off better. Blind corners need to be maintained better to aid in decreasing the amount of vehicle accidents. Our bridges need guardrails so when the water goes over the road and a car does not get swept off by rising water, they have a chance of not getting swept into the swift water. This will also create a safer environment for our local volunteer fire departments.
I see the job of commissioner being very important for helping with future growth. This is about growing our current infrastructure to keep up with the future growth. We, as a commissioner’s court, need to be looking 30, 40, 50 years ahead and planning for not only today, but also our children’s future.
Tell us about yourself.
My name is Adam Arendt, and I am running for Cooke County Commissioner, Precinct 3. I have lived in Cooke County my whole life on the family farm south of Lindsay. Right out of high school I worked for Enderby Gas and from there went to Brammer Supply, now Bell Supply. There I worked up from deliveries and pump shop, to sales progressing to assistant manager, and then manager. I successfully ran a multimillion-dollar business with over 25 employees. I have been an active member on Lindsay Volunteer Fire Department for 23 years, serving as chief for 14 years. I currently work for Cooke County EMS as an EMT for 10 years. I love to help people.
