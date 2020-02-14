Why are you running?
I am running for Precinct 1 commissioner because there are a lot of issues with the current officeholder. I believe that I can be more effective working with our other elected officials on their budgets and helping them too meet their needs, that will be approved by the commissioners’ court. I believe that Mr. Hollowell has not taken care of his precinct as for as safety on most of our class 3 roads. Precinct 1 has several locations with safety issues; the commissioners’ court can address those issues with the affected property owners where there are visual and drainage problems. I will address all of these issues to the best of my ability, including a $40 million budget for all the county offices and including the $2+ million budget for Precinct 1. As commissioner, I will be a more conservative and steward of those funds when spending the taxpayers’ dollars while working to minimize property taxes.
What challenges do you see Precinct 1 facing and how do you plan to address them?
What challenges do I see Precinct 1 facing? Besides our roads that don’t meet safety standards such as, no reflective warning reflectors on all of our drainage culverts that run under those roads, most of them just drop off into a washed-out hole on the edge. There are so many blind spots on curves and where two roads intersect with a T, you have to place your vehicle into oncoming traffic before being able to make a turn. These require minor fixes such as removing brush on the curves and T’s along with placing reflective reflectors where needed and extending those culverts on both sides.
Mr. Hollowell stated he has only chipped and sealed 10 miles of new road in the 15 years since taking office, that’s only on the average of 1.5 miles per year. My goal as the commissioner for Precinct 1 is to chip and seal five miles or more new roads per year while performing preventive maintenance on all roads. Precinct 1 is growing with new move-ins and a growing older population we need to address the building of a new EMS station in the Callisburg area; I will be proactive in getting this done.
Tell us about yourself.
I am Dwayne Arterbury. I have lived in Cooke County for 23 years; prior to moving here I attended the Texas State Technical College for two years. I have a son that attends Grayson County College. At this time I am not married. I am 47 years old and currently employed at Peterbilt in Denton, at the same time I have a small construction business here. I have been in the construction field since I was 10 years old. I know what it takes to do this job and will learn the business side while in office; no one know how to be a commissioner until they step into those shoes.
