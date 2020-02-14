Why are you seeking reelection?
I am seeking reelection so I can continue serving Cooke County residents. We need to ensure we keep the most qualified, experienced, conservative candidate from Precinct 1 on the commissioners court.
What challenges do you see Precinct 1 facing and how do you plan to address them?
Our biggest challenge at the precinct level is usually weather related; flooded roads, fallen trees and ice storms. They all cause damage, often create obstructions, cost money and slow progress.
Ditches and drainage can be an issue after flooding rains; we lack the right of way to establish some ditches and I’m not an advocate of taking a person’s property. When water goes over I-35, US 82, and creeks escape their banks, ditches are not the problem. We have eight employees and 180 miles of road; ditch maintenance is only one of the many duties we perform.
Unfortunately, we can’t control the weather.
At the county level, it’s probably aging buildings and maintenance. That action will require a majority vote by the court.
Tell us about yourself.
My name is Gary Hollowell, 62 years young, my wife is Cathy; we’ve been married for over 33 years. We have one married daughter and one grandson. She is a practicing clinical psychologist, with a PhD.
I spent 19 years with Texas Instruments (TI), first supervising a high-volume machine shop producing missile parts; later serving as information security manager and liaison to the Defense Investigative Service.
While at TI, I volunteered hundreds of hours to local law enforcement.
We lost a 15-year-old daughter in 1997 to a car accident and found a new prospective on life. With our loss, five other families were blessed through the organ donor program.
I then chose to pursue a career in public service; I started as a patrolman with the Gainesville Police Department and was soon promoted to corporal. I hold a Master Peace Officer License. As a police officer, I worked with courthouse personnel and learned much about county operations.
After a neighborhood gathering in 2003, I was encouraged to run for Commissioner, Precinct 1. The majority supported the effort and I was elected in 2004 to take office in 2005. I’ve maintained a positive performance and I appreciate the support that I continue to receive.
I am a self-motivated, problem solver with a good work ethic and people skills. It’s an absolute must to be a good financial steward. I have no supervisor and receive no formal training from the county. I have to develop my own strategy and oversee precinct operations. I get one vote on the court for countywide issues.
With the voters’ support, I’ve been allowed time to train the employees, secure the finances to fund daily operations and unexpected catastrophes. The facility and equipment have been upgraded to be more efficient.
Voters should make every effort to cast an informed vote, because once elected, your choice is virtually irreversible for four years. The wrong person could exhaust your tax dollars within a few months.
I ask for your vote in the upcoming primary. Thank you.
