Why are you running?
I want to work with present employees in county as much as possible. I have a CDL so I could help with hauling equipment and gravel if needed. I consider it a privilege for the opportunity to run and hopefully serve the community of Precinct 1 as well as the county and Gainesville. I am a hardworking person who is open-minded and available to listen to the citizens of Precinct 1 and the county. I want to see more businesses, affordable housing and jobs for our county. I am aware of the roads in Precinct 1 need much repair and upkeep. I am for keeping taxes as low as possible.
What challenges do you see Precinct 1 facing and how do you plan to address them?
Changes I would make as a commissioner is to inform the residents of Pct 1. What is going on in the county and be available for them to voice their concerns so I can be their voice to get the issues resolved. I want keep on top of the road conditions and see that they are maintained to the best of my ability. I would like to see as many gravel roads turned into chip and sealed, take care of the ditches to the drainage problems.
Tell us about yourself.
My name is Horace Jeffcoat but most folks know me as Jr. My wife Kathy and I have been married for 46 years and I have lived in Callisburg for 34 years and in Woodbine for 17 years. We have four children and 11 grandchildren. I graduated from Callisburg high school, was involved in football and track. I was in the Ornamental Iron Work business for many years installing stairs and railings at hotels, motels and apartment complexes all across the U.S. I have employed as many as 50 employees at a time in the welding business. I also bring management skills — my time management and the ability to work under pressure, open-minded and good communication skills. I was a licensed insurance agent in Texas and Oklahoma. I instructed welding training for Weber Aircraft, as it was called then. Most recently I am retired from 22 years at Active USA LLC, hauling new trucks across the United States and Canada.
Finally in closing my commitment to this job if you choose to elect me, I will be best commissioner as humanly possible dedicated to the citizens of Precinct 1 and the county.
