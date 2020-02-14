Why are you seeking reelection?
I am running for reelection because I enjoy the position, I love working for the county, and the challenges of the job. I also need to work; four years ago I could have taken it easy and not taken the challenge or responsibility of running for office and just continued working as a road-bridge employee. I already knew the demands of the road conditions, with 193 miles of roads, over 50 miles that were paved that needed major repairs. There are roads that were damaged during the 2015 flood, and the roads that were damaged by the gas production in the western part of the precinct. None of this could be completed in the short three years I have been in office. With this, I have been able to oversee and make some very significant changes. I am always available to discuss any issues; I do return all phone calls. Transparency is crucial, and I will meet with any individual who has any type of concern.
What challenges do you see Precinct 3 facing and how do you plan to address them?
Of the many challenges, the business of the precinct involves more than just the condition of roads and bridges. I deal with the conditions of the conservation lakes, future thoroughfare plans, input with TxDOT over future engineering planning of state roadways among other matters.
The road and bridge conditions tend to be the number one challenge. This is due to the increase in rural population growth. Paved roads built decades ago are in need of major improvements; these roads were not designed for the amount and weight of vehicles traveling them today. I have implemented a multi-phase road improvement project of rebuilding approximately 10 miles of the 50+ miles of paved roads; the phases will continue until all roads are addressed. Maintaining good road surface drainage is also a key issue, complicated by the effects of consecutive years of heavy rainfall including excessive silting due to erosion. Efficient, effective clearing of bar ditches requires ample periods of dry weather.
A commissioner’s most significant challenge is maintaining a balance between growth and taxes; protecting the citizens from undue tax burden is in my personal oath. And making Cooke County attractive to all types of industry, will help with further growth and add to the financial stability of the county.
Tell us about yourself.
My wife, Suzy, and I have been married for 32 years. We have two sons, Ryan and Casey Klement, and three granddaughters, Julia, Chelsea, and Emily. I grew up on the family dairy near Era, and my parents, Kenneth and Mary, taught us integrity, hard work and ethical values.
After I left the dairy, my 30-year career includes pursuits in the oil, automotive, aerospace production, and tool/die repair industries as a machinist. Immediately prior to joining Precinct 3, I was an engineering planner for an aerospace manufacturer.
I have been with Precinct 3 for the last five years: road/bridge employee 2015-16 and elected commissioner 2017-present.
