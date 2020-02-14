Why are you running?
After retiring from full-time law enforcement, I have been very active in my church and community volunteering as a FF/EMT, Peer Team Events, and Deputy Constable position. I have also been assisting as a substitute teacher for Callisburg Vo Ag classes. Since the current constable is not seeking reelection, I feel that the time is right to further my law enforcement career and this is another way that I can give back to and serve my community utilizing my past experience to enhance the operations and duties of constable. My knowledge of the rural areas, some of the unique challenges of rural law enforcement in this precinct and the need for effective communication with all branches of LE are all aspects that I believe I can readily provide.
What challenges do you see facing the constable’s office and what do you plan on doing to address them?
Key issues: The constable is responsible for providing security to the justice court for both civil and criminal hearings, in addition to serving papers originating from the justice court. In addition to the JP related cases, constables have been utilized to serve civil process from the 235th District court as well and from the attorney general. Many of these are notices of pending litigation of family court and child protection. With the addition of a CPS court, requests for service are likely to increase. Needs for additional resources will have to be assessed in the future when/if court duties continue to grow. Also as a constable, general law enforcement action can be taken when needed to assist local agencies in protecting persons and property. All of these duties combined can be overwhelming if efficient use and prioritizing of time is not put into practice. A challenge with the service of most of the papers is determining if an address is still current if no one is available for contact. This means multiple trips to the same location to hopefully confirm a good or bad address. This is a challenge, as quite a bit of time can be expended on the service of just one writ. With so many others waiting to be served, it becomes a juggling act to sort and prioritize JP cases, district cases (as well as those that come from out of county) and those with a court date set against those that are just notices of pending litigation. I would plan on using technology to its fullest extent to determine valid addresses to streamline and make service of process more efficient. As constable, I would have a flexible work schedule to incorporate service of civil papers with general patrol in peak times when persons are more likely to be at home and when proactive patrol would be more likely to be a deterrent to certain crimes.
Tell us about yourself.
I am a Cooke County native, married for 31 years. I hold a criminal justice degree and an Associate of Science from Cooke County College. I have held a law enforcement-related position since 1988, working as a game warden 1993-2018. I hold a Master Peace Officer License.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.