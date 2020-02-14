Why are you running?
I am running for constable because I have the passion and desire to continue to serve the citizens of Cooke County. My main priority is to secure the Precinct 1 Court, making it safe for all who come before the Court and actively serve the civil papers for Precinct 1 in a timely manner to streamline the process.
What challenges do you see facing the constable’s office and what do you plan on doing to address them?
Funding is always an issue for any government agency and the constable’s office is no different, but it does matter how you move forward with what you’re allocated. I will use the funds the commissioners court approves for the constable office and do my very best to be a good steward of those funds. If elected I will get out into the county to meet the people because I love the one-on-one contact with them. I want to be that extra set of eyes out in the county in order to help suppress crime.
I’ll give an example of what I’m talking about being out in the county. If I have a citation to serve in Moss Lake, instead of driving back to Gainesville after serving the paper I could take the backroads to Marysville or Muenster so the citizens and criminals will see me in that area. If I discover criminal activity, I have the same authority as any other law enforcement officer to take care of what needs to be done. I put the safety of our community at the forefront of my duty and I take that responsibility very seriously.
I look forward to working for the citizens of Cooke County as your Constable Precinct 1 and I ask for your vote during early voting which starts on Feb. 18 or on March 3 primary day.
Tell us about yourself.
My name is Mark Westbrook and I’m 64 years of age. I have been married to my wife Rose for almost 45 years; we have two kids, Callie and Christopher, and eight grandkids, and son-in-law, Jason, and daughter-in-law, Jamie. I am a deacon at the Callisburg Church of Christ.
I have been in law enforcement for over 25 years, 18 and a half years as a deputy; I hold a Master Peace Officer license. I have worked in almost every aspect of law enforcement and feel that I am qualified for this office. I have arrested hundreds of people over the years for all different types of criminal activity.
In the past I served civil papers for the sheriff’s office when needed and I served as courtroom security for the district and county courts in Cooke County. These are responsibilities that I’d perform as constable of Precinct 1 JP Court. My past professional experience includes many duties of a constable and I feel that experience will help the JP1 Court to be secure and efficient.
