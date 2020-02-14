Why are you running?
A little over a year ago, I retired from an agency which demanded excellence, accountability, integrity, and above all courtesy. It is this mindset that I want to bring to the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office. I don’t think that it’s unreasonable to expect an employee to do the job he or she was hired to do and set high standards in the manner in which they do it.
I want our patrol function out in the county, an area in which we are solely responsible for law enforcement functions. When I speak with people, the common complaint I hear, is that they don’t see the deputies out in the county. They see them on I-35 stopping cars and in the city of Gainesville making traffic stops, but not out in the county. I don’t believe that we are making the best use of our county resources, and neither do they, when we are routinely patrolling I-35 and making traffic stops in the city of Gainesville.
What challenges do you see facing the sheriff's office and what do you plan on doing to address them?
We only have a limited amount of funds or budgeted funds to run the department. Therefore it is essential to maximize our resources and provide the absolute best service we can with the resources we have.
I want my department to focus our enforcement and visibility out in the county. We will be more responsive to the public and all crimes that are occurring out in the county, not just focusing on drug crimes.
I realize and understand the illegal drug problem as well. However, we need to get serious about illegal drug use and arrests. We can’t build enough jails or prisons to house every person caught with a user amount. These arrests are important and we need to continue to make them, but we also need to use these arrests as stepping stones in order to build cases and arrest the suppliers, dealers and manufacturers. It is then when we will begin to make a difference in the illegal drug problem in the county.
Tell us about yourself.
Ray Sappington, 53 years of age, married to wife Amy, and have two girls, Erika and Marlowe. I have 30 years and 7 months state service credit time with the Texas Department of Public Safety. I worked as a trooper for several years in Cooke County before promoting to DPS Highway Patrol Sergeant.
As sergeant, I began supervising Highway Patrol personnel in half of Denton County and all of Cooke County. I assumed responsibilities 24 hours a day, seven days a week. I performed this job for 18 years.
My last three and a half years with the department, I served as Highway Patrol Lieutenant where I commanded and controlled DPS assets in personnel over an area of seven counties, including Cooke.
I have also served on the Valley View ISD Board of Trustees for 15 years, with the last three serving as board president. I have served on the Mountain Springs Water Supply Board of Directors for 21 years.
