Why are you seeking reelection and how many terms/years have you served?
I am seeking my third term as sheriff of Cooke County, so that I and my department may continue the proactive approach to law enforcement that we began in 2013. Our stats will tell you that being proactive reduces crime and enhances the safety of our citizens. If reelected I will continue putting that safety foremost in our mission to serve the people of Cooke County. Our county deserves the best sheriff’s office we can provide and I believe we are doing that and I wish to continue that mission.
What challenges do you see facing the sheriff's office and what do you plan on doing to address them?
As sheriff, I see challenges that must be dealt with every day. From crimes that are related to drug users, drug dealers and other criminals. To operating the only jail in the county that is responsible for housing prisoners from arrest made by every agency in our county. To a dispatch division that handles calls for the sheriff’s office, EMS, cities of Muenster, Valley View, Lindsay and Oak Ridge, DPS, game wardens and 10 volunteer fire departments. Along with administrating a $7 million budget. These are just some of the daily challenges that must be routinely addressed.
I plan to continue the work we are doing and to make improvements in every area of law enforcement that will benefit the lives and safety of every citizen.
In the future, we will be facing growth from the south that will affect each of these daily challenges. As sheriff, I will work with the commissioners’ court and other county and city officials to prepare for this growth. There will be a need for everyone to come together and help plan for a future that will ensure the safety of our citizens. For the last seven years, I have shown our citizens that I am the sheriff that can accomplish this task.
Tell us about yourself.
I am Terry Wayne Gilbert, 65 years old and have lived in Cooke County my entire life.
I am married to Marci and we have two sons, Christopher and Stephen Wallace, and three grandchildren. Christopher and fiancé Crystal have one child, Elise. Stephen and wife Taylor have two children, Watson and Harper. We are members of First Christian Church Gainesville.
A large portion of the sheriff’s duty is administrative. As a former family business owner, I acquired the knowledge needed to be that administrator; from budgetary, to knowing how to treat people as they would like to be treated. My law enforcement career began 39 years ago. I served as a reserve for both sheriff and constable offices. I was elected constable of Precinct 1 in 2004 and 2008. I was elected sheriff in 2012 and again in 2016.
I currently serve as treasurer of Texoma Community Center (MHMR), member of Texoma Regional Police Academy Advisory Board, a past CASA board member and a retired 23-year volunteer Gainesville fireman.
My commitment to the people of Cooke County has never been stronger and I will strive to make Cooke County a better place to live.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.